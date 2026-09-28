Blue Jays' John Schneider Reveals Hilarious Final Message to Max Scherzer

Sunday's regular-season finale was filled with emotion. The Toronto Blue Jays honored two baseball legends: George Springer and Max Scherzer.

Both players made an impact during their time in Toronto, and they were rightfully celebrated on Sunday. While the 2026 season was disappointing, it was bittersweet to end the year on a high note.

The Blue Jays defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-1, highlighted by a vintage Scherzer start.

John Schneider and Scherzer Shared a Moment

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scherzer's competitive spirit was on full display. You would've assumed the 42-year-old was pitching in Game 7 of the World Series. Scherzer was through 6.2 innings and at 104 pitches, which prompted a mound visit from John Schneider.

Scherzer pleaded his case to stay in the game, and he won the battle. He got Will Banfield to pop out, and the inning was over. In the eighth inning, Scherzer allowed a lead-off walk to Oswaldo Cabrera and Schneider made another mound visit.

Scherzer accepted that his outing was over, but Schneider's message to the veteran was hilarious, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“I told Max on the mound when he was coming out, ‘Thank you for letting me be part of your unbelievable career,’” Schneider said, “’and I wouldn’t want any other 42-year-old psychopath on my team other than you.’”

There is arguably no better way to describe Scherzer. It was a fitting way to end his 19th major league season. Pitching on short rest, he threw 114 pitches and dominated the Reds' lineup. The future Hall of Famer put on a show at Rogers Centre. Reds manager Terry Francona spoke about Scherzer's outing.

“I hope our young pitchers watched, because of a couple things,” Francona said. “One, I think he threw 21 first-pitch strikes, which is phenomenal. On a different note...He’s got a lot of innings under his belt. He’s coming back on short rest and did what he did. I think that shows the competitor he is. I wish we’d have won. But it’s hard not to tip your hat or clap, because he’s been so much of what’s good in baseball, and you’ve got to respect that.”

Scherzer's future is uncertain. He may return for a 20th season with a new team. He could call it quits and end a storied career. Regardless, it was a pleasure to watch Scherzer pitch at the highest level at least one last time. Hopefully, if he returns, it'll be in a Blue Jays uniform.