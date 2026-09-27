Blue Jays Prepare for Emotional Day With George Springer's Future Uncertain

Six years ago, the Toronto Blue Jays bet big on one of the best leadoff hitters in the game, George Springer, but it wasn't just his skills at the plate that they were paying for in his six-year, $150 million contract.

Springer is not just a guy who shows up every day and does his job, but he leads by example in every sense of the word while also playing with as much passion as anybody in the game. Fans can easily see how much the 37-year-old loves baseball, and his attitude positively impacts everybody inside the clubhouse.

But the final game of his six-year deal has come at the speed of lightning, as he is set to take the field at Rogers Centre for what could be the final time with Toronto's organization, and maybe ever. He has played through a lot of pain this season, and there is no telling whether he will hang it up.

Regardless of whether it is the veteran's final game or not, emotions will be running high not just for him and his family, but for the fans, his teammates, as well as every member of the coaching staff. Even if their designated hitter decides not to return, he will be leaving his mark and will be forever cherished as a Blue Jay.

Springer Since Coming to Toronto Back in 2021

Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run go-ahead home run in Game 7 of the ALCS. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a whirlwind ever since the Blue Jays found their leadoff man, as he has slashed .260/.339/.452 with a near .800 OPS throughout his time in Toronto, but nothing will ever top 202,5 when he won his third Silver Slugger of his career.

Springer had arguably the second-best season of his entire tenure in the majors a measly year ago which helped propel the Jays to their first World Series in over three decades, and nobody, I mean nobody, will ever forget about his go-ahead three-run homer to get them there in Game 7 of the ALCS.

When the Blue Jays needed a leader, they always had one, and that is going to be missed more than anything he has done with a bat. While there is plenty of reason to believe he might be playing his final game Sunday afternoon, there is also some speculation about him coming back for one more year.

George Springer is currently on the field taking photos with a bunch of his family and friends.



John Schneider said he's thinking about leading off Springer tomorrow, during the final game of his 6-year deal with the #BlueJays. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) September 26, 2026

2026 was dismantled by injuries for Toronto's entire team, Springer included. He missed a month with a broken toe, came back before he was ready simply because the team needed him, and his overall stat line suffered because of it.

However, in the second half, his OPS is more than 100 points higher, complementing his batting average skyrocketing from .218 to .286 while also being one of two on the team to hit at least 15 home runs.

Regardless of what his future holds, everyone inside the organization is grateful for what he does day in and day out in that dugout. It has been quite the ride with Springer, and he will get one heck of an ovation Sunday afternoon.