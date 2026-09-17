Blue Jays' Max Scherzer Sends Clear Message on Toronto's Playoff Chances

Heading into their series finale at Rogers Centre on Wednesday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays were looking to avoid a devastating three-game sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. Already on an uphill climb to stay in the American League wild-card race in late September, a sweep would be a huge blow to John Schneider's club.

Veteran Max Scherzer stepped up and delivered a huge start for Schneider, working five innings, allowing three hits and one run while working around three walks. When he needed to make a pitch to escape a jam, Scherzer did. Four scoreless innings out of the bullpen from Mason Fluharty, Spencer Miles and Louie Varland combined to allow four hits and no runs.

Now, Toronto hits the road for its final road trip of the season, three games each against the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. They enter play on Thursday just 1.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox for the third and final American League wild-card spot. Texas is a half game ahead of them, with their series finale on Thursday night at home against the Boston Red Sox looming. After Wednesday's win, Scherzer had a message for his team for the final nine games of the season.

Max Scherzer Sends Message Ahead of Final Nine Games of 2026 Season

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer Credit: Dan Hamilton | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting into the postseason is going to be easier said than done for the Blue Jays. They need to climb over two teams to secure the third and final AL spot. Scherzer, however, isn't giving up just yet.

“We have work to do,” Scherzer said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “It takes all of us, not only the starting staff, but the bullpen, the hitters. We have to win ballgames. Our backs are against the wall. We’ve got to come out fighting and clawing, and keep finding ways to win ballgames.”

Spoken like a true veteran who has been through a September playoff race once or twice. However, he's correct: winning games is all they can do and let the chips fall where they may with the results of other games. There will be a lot of scoreboard watching over the next 10 days.

After six games on the road, Toronto closes out the regular season at home with three games against the Cincinnati Reds. Where they will be when that series starts in a week remains to be seen. However, for the series to have any meaning, winning games over the Rangers and Orioles is a must.