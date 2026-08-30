Max Scherzer Makes History in Vintage Performance for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays entered a pivotal three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday, a team Toronto is competing with in the American League wild-card standings. Friday and Saturday went well as the Blue Jays won 8-1 and 4-3.

On Sunday, John Schneider handed the ball to Max Scherzer to go for the series sweep. The 19-year veteran has had a disappointing season. Several injuries kept him out for the majority of the regular season, and even when he's been healthy, the results have been underwhelming.

But something clicked on Sunday. Scherzer's fiery passion burned deep, and he turned in his best start of the season en route to a 7-0 victory.

History for Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws a pitch. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scherzer's final line: Seven innings, one hit, no runs, one walk, and 10 strikeouts. It was his first scoreless start with 10+ strikeouts since 2023. But Scherzer made bigger history than that.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Scherzer is the oldest pitcher (42 years, 34 days old) with 10+ strikeouts and 1 or fewer hits allowed in a game since Nolan Ryan in 1991. That's a remarkable accomplishment.

Scherzer's 10th strikeout of the game moved him past Gaylord Perry for ninth on the all-time strikeouts list. He needs 19 strikeouts to tie Justin Verlander for eighth all-time. Blue Jays fans gave him a standing ovation for this accomplishment.

The Importance of This Start

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer pitches. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, this hasn't been an ideal season for Scherzer. He entered Sunday with a woeful 7.02 ERA, a far cry from his days as a dominant starting pitcher. Scherzer turned in a four one-run outings, but nothing quite like Sunday's masterful display.

Scherzer has delivered countless starts like Sunday's outing, but the context makes this one special. The Blue Jays are fighting for a playoff spot. Every single game is so important. Toronto did themselves no favors with a mid-season slump, but a playoff berth is still within reach despite being two games below .500.

Schneider anticipates great starts from guys like Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano. But it's the unexpected heroes like Scherzer who can provide a momentum swing for a clubhouse. I can't say anyone thought the 42-year-old would deliver a performance quite like this, but that's what it takes to make it to October.

All the Blue Jays need is a chance. They have the talent to make a run, but they have to get to the dance first. They'll hit the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians, but it's important to take a moment to recognize Scherzer's greatness.