Blue Jays May Give Max Scherzer One More Start to Chase MLB History

The Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. It was the final blow of an underwhelming season. After an offseason filled with high expectations, the Blue Jays never found their 2025 mojo.

Regardless, Toronto would love to end the season on a high note. They'll host the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series.

While the Blue Jays are out of the playoff race, there is still something to play for.

Max Scherzer Could Chase Strikeout History

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Scherzer made his 17th start this year on Wednesday. He took his ninth loss in 2026, surrendering four hits, four earned runs, and three walks over five innings. Some thought it could be his final start of the season, or perhaps his career.

However, Scherzer struck out seven hitters, leaving the door open for one final start on Sunday. He has a chance to chase history. Scherzer's strikeout total sits at 3,550, the ninth-most in MLB history. He's currently four strikeouts behind Justin Verlander (3,554) for eighth all-time.

Verlander will toe the rubber for the final time in his storied career on Saturday. The 43-year-old will pitch for the Detroit Tigers, the team that drafted him in 2004. Depending on how Verlander performs, the door is open for Scherzer to surpass him. He spoke about the possibility with Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

I'm hoping to be able to get back out there on Sunday and finish strong here," Scherzer said. "I want to pitch in front of Toronto again, so I've got a chance to be able to do that."

Scherzer has made 11 home starts this season. His most recent home outing went well. He allowed three hits and one run over five innings. Some are also wondering if this could be the final chapter of Scherzer's Hall of Fame career. He hasn't publicly decided his future yet.

"I don't know if I want to publicly say yet. I'd rather keep the blinders up and address once the season's over," Scherzer said, per Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae. "I'm not limping to the finish line. I want to keep the focus on just getting to the finish line."

We'll likely have an answer after Sunday's regular-season finale. If this is his final start, Scherzer pitching on short rest is fitting. Whether he passes Verlander remains to be seen, but it will not change his status in history.

Scherzer is one of the greatest pitchers of all time, and Sunday could be the final chance to witness his greatness and fiery competitive spirit.