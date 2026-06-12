Blue Jays No.2 Prospect Eyeing Quick Promotions Despite Hamstring Injury

It isn't often that players rise through the ranks of an organization's pipeline at such a rapid pace with multiple promotions in one season, but it isn't an anomaly either. If a prospect is playing well enough, then they should move up to see tougher competition.

With that being said, the Toronto Blue Jays No.2 man in their farm system, shortstop Arjun Nimmala, is forcing management's hand with how well he is hitting in Double-A after starting the year in A+. Normally, it takes a player time to adjust to stiffer competition; it has been the exact opposite for Nimmala.

This year, Nimmala is hitting .270 between the two leagues, but that is severely skewed by a .241 average with Vancouver. Since joining New Hampshire's team, Nimmala is crushing pitches with a .308 hitting percentage in 18 games.

Arjun Nimmala sends this ball to another dimension 🪐



The @BlueJays' 2023 first-rounder has eight XBH and 13 RBIs in his past nine games for the High-A @vancanadians: pic.twitter.com/gmh9RQH4MI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 29, 2026

Nimmala is continually showing off his speed, athleticism, and versatility, demonstrated by the five stolen bases he has on the year, three of which have come since upgrading leagues. At this point, there is one aspect to his slash line that hasn't carried over quite yet.

Obviously, with a 60-point bump in his batting average, it isn't that, nor is it his ability to get on base, as that percentage has also grown since joining Double-A, which leaves his slugging percentage. In High-A, it was recorded as a .483, which likely explains his move up in leagues.

However, that number has dropped 100 points as his slugging percentage now sits around .370. If those stats grow even just a little bit, he will be in Triple-A before the summer comes to a close.

Right now, he is sitting on the seven-day injured list after straining his hamstring running to first base- not even the Jays minor leaguers are safe from the injury-riddled season. But he will be back, and it won't take him long to get up to Buffalo.

Nimmala's Minor League Journey

Blue Jays top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala (18) poses for a photo during media day at the Player Development Complex. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It is hard to fathom that Nimmala is only 20 years old but has already spent four years inside Toronto's pipeline. In layman's terms, he started his professional journey as a 17-year-old kid and has grown so much throughout his tenure with the Jays.

What is mind-boggling is the fact that Nimmala's worst performances when swinging a bat were in the Rookie League, as he hit .217, but was allowed to move up due to the fact that he had on-base and slugging percentages creeping up on .500.

Nimmala has shown signs of big power, elite pitch reading, and smart base running. He is seemingly getting better as he moves up the ranks, so it might not be long before he takes a major league field.