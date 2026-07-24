How Recent Blue Jays First-Round Pick Became Toronto's No. 1 Prospect

The Toronto Blue Jays' playoff chances are fading with each loss.

Kevin Gausman is sharing his emotions around potentially being traded, and his no-trade list is public.

So let's shift our attention to the future. Specifically, let's rank the Blue Jays' top five prospects, for each one, share some background, their scouting grades, 2026 stats, a projection, a comparable past or present Blue Jay, and a fun fact or two.

A few notes before we begin:

I am biased against pitching prospects.

Recent Blue Jays history will show you why.

Ricky Tiedemann teases with the talent that made him a Top 35 prospect on MLB Pipeline, but he cannot stay on the field. He went 706 days without his name being in a box score while recovering from Tommy John surgery, pitched two innings in the Florida Complex League, and was then shut down again with neck and shoulder issues.

Simeon Woods Richardson was also twice a Top 100 Prospect on MLB Pipeline. Both the Twins and Blue Jays recently DFA'd him after he pitched to a combined 1-7 record and 6.45 ERA.

There is a baseball adage, TINSTAAPP, coined in the early 90s by Baseball Prospectus founder Gary Huckabay. It stands for There Is No Such Thing As a Pitching Prospect.

Trey Yesavage may well be an exception, though he has taken a step backward this year compared to his dazzling performance in last year's playoffs.

And let's not even start on Alek Manoah, who has given up 28 ER in just over 9 innings in his last four starts for the Angels Triple-A club.

So I will amend the old adage to TIANSTAPP - There is (Almost) No Such Thing As a Pitching Prospect

I am flagging this because MLB Pipeline has two pitchers, righty Nolan Perry and lefty Johnny King, as the #3 and #4 prospects on its recently updated list of the Blue Jays Top 30 Prospects.

They have a combined total of 4 innings above High-A. Therefore, I do not have them in my Top 5.

Perry has logged those four innings with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats and has taken a big step forward this season, but his career Minor League WHIP is 1.38 King is just 19, pitching in High-A and has walked 40 in 71 innings. Both are undoubtedly talented, but neither is a sure thing by any stretch.

If you have not noticed, the Blue Jays desperately need some bats. Part of the reason the offense is struggling so much is that Toronto has not developed a star hitter since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. One could argue they have not even developed a consistently above-average Major League hitter since the dynamic duo of Vladdy and Bo Bichette.

The good news is the Blue Jays have two hitting prospects in MLB Pipeline's Top 50 for the first time since 2019, when Vladdy and Bo were ranked #1 and #2. This year's duo is ranked 28th and 44th in MLB Pipeline's pre-season rankings, though both will likely move up when MLB Pipeline updates its rankings in August.

I am also factoring in proximity to the Majors, so a prospect in Triple-A who could contribute next year might be ranked higher than a prospect in the Dominican Summer League not expected to reach the Majors until 2030, even if the latter has higher upside.

All scouting grades below were sourced from MLB Pipeline.

So let's get to those on the countdown.

#5 - RJ Schreck (Age 26)

Blue Jays OF Prospect RJ Schreck | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Background: The outfielder, whose last name is pronounced like the famed movie ogre, has told pitchers to get out of my swamp (er, ballpark) 35 times since the start of 2024, including seven round-trippers this season for Triple-A Buffalo.

Acquired from the Mariners at the 2024 Trade Deadline in a deal for Justin Turner, Schreck has an advanced approach at the plate and has compiled a .385 career minor league OBP. He has walked nearly as often as he has struck out (197 vs. 228). His 17.0 BB% at Buffalo is right in line with his career norms, and he is striking out just over 19% of the time.

Schreck is not young for his level and lacks significant upside, but he makes the most of his tools and has developed further than many expected. Don't bet against guys like that from getting even better.

Scouting grades :Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 45 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45

2026 Stats (Buffalo (AAA): .230/.380/.404, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 39 BB ,44K, 4 SB

Projection: A fourth outfielder type who can play all three outfield positions and get on base at an above-average clip.

Blue Jays Comparable: Nathan Lukes

Fun Fact #1: The Schreck family are no dumb donkeys.

His parents, Doug (cardiologist) and Tina (gynecologist), are both doctors.

He narrowed his college choices down to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) and Duke, the two schools his older brothers had attended. He chose Duke and made the baseball team as a walk-on, playing four years there before transferring to Vanderbilt.

Fun Fact #2: Schreck played for the renowned Los Angeles area high school program Harvard-Westlake. Schreck started in center field as a senior over a much more talented freshman by the name of Pete Crow-Armstrong, who learned from Schreck's preparation and work ethic.

#4 - Blaine Bullard (Age 19)

ALL ABOARD THE BLAINE TRAIN🚂@BlueJays No. 13 prospect Blaine Bullard caps a three-hit, six-RBI game with a three-run double in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/8t74QnqIx8 — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) July 22, 2026

Background: Bullard brings something to the table the Blue Jays sorely need - speed. He has already stolen 31 bags this year, albeit in A ball. Part of the reason the Blue Jays have struggled to score this season is an inability to play small ball, which has triggered the Red Sox recent winning streak. Bullard

Bullard's loudest tools are currently speed and defense but he has packed on muscle since he was drafted and has hit eight home runs this season in the notoriously difficult Florida State League. He turns 20 next month and will likely continue to add muscle to his 6'2" frame, so while he is currently more of a gap-to-gap hitter, the power may come.

The question of whether he becomes a starting outfielder will come down to his hit tool. He is striking out at a 27% clip in A ball, which is not going to cut it for a speed- and defense-first type.

Scouting grades :Hit: 45 | Power: 45 | Run: 60 | Arm: 50 | Field: 55 | Overall: 45

2026 Stats Dunedin (A): .267/.347/.419, 8 HR, 51 RBI, 32, 96K

Projection His speed and defense give him a fourth outfielder floor, but he could develop into a starting center fielder down the line if he can refine his plate discipline and develop more power.

Blue Jay Comparable: Kevin Pillar

Fun Fact: Received a record signing bonus for a 12th-round selection in the 2025 Draft at over $1.5 million. He was strongly committed to going to Texas A&M, and teams knew it would take a lot to sign him, which caused him to slip until the 12th round. The bonus the Blue Jays gave him was equivalent to that of a late second-round pick.

#3 - Sean Keys (Age 23)

Blue Jays corner infielder Sean Keys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Background: Keys was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo yesterday after a tough start to his Major League career, struggling in part-time duty to the tune of a .467 OPS. He particularly struggled against breaking pitches in his initial stint with Toronto.

Don't let that define your perceptions of Keys. Plenty of Major League players struggle in their first exposure to Major League pitching. Keys will be back in the show, perhaps serving as the regular DH down the stretch if the Blue Jays trade away George Springer at the deadline.

Keys' calling card is his power. He set a High-A Vancouver club record last season with 19 home runs. Vancouver is an extreme pitcher's park when it comes to home runs, so that total is more impressive than it sounds.

This season across Double-A and Triple-A, Keys created more runs than Taco Bell lettuce, leading Blue Jays prospects with a 163 wRC+ and slugging 21 home runs. He is not as strong in the field and is slow-footed, leading to the possibility of being a DH despite being only 23. He profiles best defensively at the corners, particularly first, but both of those spots are taken in Toronto.

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 40 | Arm: 55 | Field: 45 | Overall: 45

2026 Stats: New Hampshire (AA) and Buffalo (AAA): .283/.408/.616, 21 HR, 54 RBI, 39 K, 67 BB, 7 SB

Projection: The Blue Jays' everyday DH in 2027, spelling Guerrero Jr. and Okamoto at the corners. 30+ HR hitter in his prime with OBPs above .350. Offensively would rank higher on this list, but provides very little defensive or baserunning value.

Blue Jay Comparable: Justin Smoak

Fun Fact: Earned his mechanical engineering diploma from Bucknell while actively playing pro-affiliated minor league ball.

#2 - Arjun Nimmala (Age 20)

Nimmala is a great example of development not being linear, but he looks like he is starting to put it all together commensurate with his pedigree as a first-round draft pick (20th overall in 2023). The Blue Jays have been very aggressive with Nimmala's assignments, starting him in Single-A Dunedin as a 17-year-old; his 543 plate appearances as a 19-year-old in the Northwest League in 2025 were the most by any player aged 19 or younger.

Entering 2026 he had faced only one pitcher in his professional career who was younger than he was.

Nimmala demonstrated resilience in fighting through and even embracing some of his struggles, especially in 2024. He carries himself with confidence and has the kind of power that makes big leaguers in Spring Training ask, "Who's that guy?"

Nimmala has been especially hot recently with four home runs in his first eight games in Double-A. He could well be the Blue Jays' everyday shortstop in 2028 as a 22-year-old.

Arjun Nimmala last 8 games (including today):

4 HR, 6 RBI, 1.180 OPS



His HR last night was 436 feet, opposite field.



Only 3 guys in MLB this yr have hit an oppo bomb 435+ feet NOT at Coors or in Sacramento. That list is: Junior Caminero, James Wood & Esmerlyn Valdez.



Would… pic.twitter.com/61RWAixAwH — Chris Black (@DownToBlack) July 23, 2026

But his hit tool also gives him a lower floor than our #1 prospect. He is also just an average runner and may not stick at shortstop defensively over the long term, but he does have the arm for third.

Scouting Grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 60 | Run: 50 | Arm: 60 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55

2026 Stats (Primarily Vancouver (High-A) and New Hampshire (AA): .272/.375/..472, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 30 BB, 52K, 5 SB

Projection: An everyday infielder (SS, 2B or 3B - TBD) who hits .250 with 25-30 home runs in his prime and has a ten-plus year MLB career.

Blue Jay Comparable: Aaron Hill

Fun Fact: Nimmala's parents emigrated from India, and Arjun grew up playing both cricket and baseball. He has traveled to India to help MLB promote baseball in a country MLB sees as a potential future hotbed given its love of cricket.

#1 - JoJo Parker (Age 19)

Background: The 8th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of a Mississippi high school, Parker is MLB Pipeline's 28th-ranked prospect, the highest preseason ranking for a Blue Jay batter since Guerrero Jr. and Bichette in 2019.

Parker is more than holding his own in his first professional season with 32 extra-base hits, including nine home runs, a 16.4% BB rate, and a wRC+ of 119 in the pitcher-friendly Florida State League.

Five of those home runs have come in his last 30 games, where he has slashed .261/.387/.505. Don't be surprised to see him promoted to High-A Vancouver before the season ends and be on the fast track to the Major Leagues in his early 20s.

Like many of the Blue Jays' top prospects, he is an average runner and also shines more offensively than defensively. He has a good feel for the game and has surprised many by already topping 20 stolen bases.

Many evaluators do not expect him to stick at shortstop defensively, seeing him likely to move to the hot corner. His bat is more than good enough to play there, and he has star potential. Note that Parker's scouting grades are 50 (an average Major Leaguer) or above on all five tools.

Scouting grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55

2026 Stats: .243/.382/.426, 9 HR, 51 RBI, 58 BB, 94 K, 21 SB

Projection: Debuts in late 2028 and becomes a multi-time All-Star third baseman in the 2030s and one of the top 50 players of the decade.

Blue Jay Comparable: Josh Donaldson

Fun Fact: JoJo's twin brother Jacob was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 19th round of the same 2025 Draft, but chose to play college baseball at Mississippi State.