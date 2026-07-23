Former First-Round Pick Arjun Nimmala Gives Blue Jays Reason for Optimism

The Toronto Blue Jays have spent much of 2026 searching for something that suggests better days are ahead.

Toronto entered Thursday at 46-56, sat last in the American League East and had lost six of its previous seven games. The offense remains flat, the club continues to fall out of the playoff picture and a year that began with postseason expectations has quickly become more about the future.

Arjun Nimmala is providing one reason to remain interested in what comes next.

The 20-year-old shortstop homered for the third time in seven games Wednesday, driving a ball an estimated 432 feet to the opposite field in Double-A New Hampshire’s 7-4 victory over Somerset. He also collected a single, giving him hits in six of seven games since returning to the Fisher Cats’ lineup.

106 mph | 432 ft 💥



MLB’s No. 44 prospect Arjun Nimmala (@BlueJays) has three homers in seven games since his promotion to the Double-A @FisherCats: pic.twitter.com/SsljIRZmDf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 22, 2026

Nimmala’s Power Is Beginning to Translate

Arjun Nimmala scores a run during the second inning against Team Canada at TD Ballpark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto selected Nimmala with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 MLB draft because of the offensive ceiling attached to his athletic frame and quick right-handed swing. MLB Pipeline gave him 60 grades for both his power and arm, while FanGraphs projected him to develop plus power as he matured and grew into his frame.

That power has always come with questions about contact. Nimmala’s swing creates natural lift and allows him to drive the ball to every part of the field, but its longer swing path can leave him vulnerable against elevated fastballs. His recent stretch has shown that he can do serious damage without needing to sell out at the plate.

Across High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire, Nimmala produced a .267/.373/.455 slash line with seven home runs, 30 RBIs and an .828 OPS through 191 at-bats. He opened the campaign by posting an .845 OPS over 24 games with Vancouver, earning a promotion despite being significantly younger than most of his competition.

Across High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire, Nimmala produced a .267/.373/.455 slash line with seven home runs, 30 RBIs and an .828 OPS through 191 at-bats. He opened the campaign by posting an .845 OPS over 24 games with Vancouver, earning a promotion despite being significantly younger than most of his competition

His progress was interrupted by a hamstring strain that kept him out of the New Hampshire lineup from late May until July 7. Since returning, however, Nimmala has shown that the missed time did not erase the improvements he made early in the year. His three recent homers were also his first three at Double-A after he went without one during his first 18 games at the level.

Nimmala still has development ahead of him. He needs to improve his ability to make contact and could have a defensive home at third base or shortstop depending on how his defensive abilities develop.

The Blue Jays’ turbulent year will not feel better because one prospect is heating up in New Hampshire. Still, Nimmala’s progress gives the organization something it has lacked at the Major League level: a young player whose recent performance creates optimism about what could come next.