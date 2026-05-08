Blue Jays Notes: Corbin Early Saving Grace, Must Snap Skid Against Angels

Injuries -- the one word that can generalize the '26 derailed comeback tour by the Toronto Blue Jays. The roster has been dismantled by key players going down, regarding both the pitching staff and the position players.

As guys continue to drop like flies, the headlines are stealing the success from some of the Blue Jays, who are a big part of why this team isn't in a hole they cannot dig out of, at least not yet.

That goes for starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, who has been the perfect third man of this starting rotation behind veteran Kevin Gausman and strikeout machine Dylan Cease. While Corbin isn't flashy, he is keeping runs off the board and giving the team more than just a chance to win games.

John Schneider on Patrick Corbin, who's made himself a Very Important Pitcher:



"You need that. We had that with Eric Lauer last year. You need someone who you weren’t really counting on to step in and stabilize you for a bit. If you run with it, you run with it.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 2, 2026

The 36-year-old is not getting near enough credit for what he has been doing on the mound, as he has allowed eight earned runs in his last 26 innings of work in his last five starts. Imagine what the rotation would look like had the Jays not signed him a month ago.

Scary thought.

Now, Corbin is important to this team, but he cannot help them during this series against the Los Angeles Angels, as it is highly unlikely that he will step out of the dugout.

A Return Home to Rogers Centre

Apr 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The road trip woes have not been kind to the Jays this season, and even though they started this last one off with a series victory over the Minnesota Twins, the team has then gone on to lose four straight.

However, the return to Canada has come at the perfect time, because the four-game skid cannot turn into five, and if there is a team that is really hard to beat on their home field, it's the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andres Gimenez are both hitting over .325 at Rogers Centre. Then, there is Jesus Sanchez, who has all four of his homers on the year in Canada (team high) as well as the most RBI on the roster.

Welcome to Toronto, Dylan Cease 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M4KMlEaCtz — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

The opener will commence with Dylan Cease on the mound, so all of the momentum possible to help this team win is definitely there.

Again, Toronto is not in a place that they cannot climb out of, but 9.5 games back behind the division leaders is not going to be an easy deficit to overcome. The time is now to fire on all cylinders and get on a hot streak of their own at Rogers Centre.