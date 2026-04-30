Toronto Blue Jays Look to Break .500 Barrier vs Minnesota Twins

As April nears its end, the Toronto Blue Jays look to end the month on a high note against the Minnesota Twins on the road. After a cold start to the 2026 campaign, the defending American League champions have the chance to get back into the standings with an impressive road showing.

Toronto enters the series in Minnesota with a 14-16 record, meaning that all it takes is two wins to get back to a .500 record. Any MLB team knows that if they're at a .500 record, the fate of their season falls on their shoulders. It's either they put up or shut up, and the Blue Jays don't want to shut up.

This series favors the Blue Jays going into the four-game set, as Toronto has been playing much better baseball as of late compared to the Twins. In the last 10 games, the Blue Jays are 7-3, whereas the Twins are 2-8. Additionally, Toronto is on a two-game win streak, while the Twins have a two-game losing streak.

How the Blue Jays Can Surpass .500

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Spencer Miles (62) and catcher Brandon Valenzuela (59) celebrate a win. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

For starters, so long as the offense continues to play the way it has, Toronto should have no problem taking down the Twins. Ernie Clement is starting to heat up, hitting his first home run of the season on Wednesday, along with the return of George Springer.

When healthy, Springer can turn this offense into one of the most feared in Major League Baseball. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will look to continue to help the boys out, as he's hitting well over .300 on the season, regardless of the lack of home run power.

What it ultimately comes down to, however, is how the Blue Jays' starting pitching holds up. The franchise has dealt with injuries this season and can't afford to lose another starter while others slowly return to the fold.

Kevin Gausman, Patrick Corbin, Dylan Cease, and Trey Yesavage are the arms the manager John Schneider will rely on to get the franchise up and over the .500 mark, all of whom bring strengths into the series.

Gausman hasn't had the most success against the Twins in his career, but this Minnesota roster isn't constructed the way it once used to be. Gausman has gone late into games for the franchise, as saving the bullpen is always the priority if capable.

The biggest threat to the Blue Jays is Byron Buxton, for reasons that explain themselves.