Blue Jays Offseason Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

The Toronto Blue Jays enter the offseason much sooner than they anticipated. After an unforgettable 2025 season, the Blue Jays improved the roster through massive signings like Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto.

Injuries and an inconsistent offense plagued Toronto, and were eliminated from playoff contention during the final week of the regular season. An important offseason awaits the Blue Jays as they make critical decisions for next year.

This page offers a one-stop shop for any Blue Jays offseason rumor, signing, trade target, or any roster move this winter.

Which Blue Jays Players are Becoming Free Agents?

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH George Springer (Unrestricted)

SP Max Scherzer (Unrestricted)

SP Jose Berrios (Opt-Out, $24 million)

RP Jameson Taillon (Unrestricted)

SP Shane Bieber (Unrestricted)

RP Yimi Garcia (Unrestricted)

RP Paul Sewald (Unrestricted)

CF Myles Straw (Club option, $8 million)

Toronto will make tough decisions around its pitching staff this offseason. Six pitchers will be unrestricted free agents. Springer is the biggest domino, but it's increasingly unlikely the veteran designated hitter will re-sign with the Blue Jays.

Scherzer hasn't decided his future yet. The veteran pitched the season finale on short rest and dominated the Cincinnati Reds. However, Scherzer's final start felt like a possible farewell.

Five of the six pitchers dealt with injuries throughout the year. General manager Ross Atkins may not want to deal with last year's injury troubles and rebuild the pitching staff.

Biggest Offseason Needs

As mentioned earlier, Toronto should add starting pitching this offseason. Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano will lead the rotation. After Trey Yesavage, reliable options are thin. John Schneider was left with too many bullpen games last season.

Cody Ponce is expected to be ready at the beginning of the season as he recovers from a right knee ACL sprain. The 32-year-old made one start last year, but he can hopefully contribute in 2027. Regardless, Atkins should add one or two starting pitchers this winter.

The Blue Jays should also add an outfield bat. Brett Bateman's emergence was a massive win, and he should be on the Opening Day roster next season. Nathan Lukes had a solid season, but they need more stability in the outfield. Expect Atkins to make a move for an outfielder this offseason.

Free-Agent Targets

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Trade Targets

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Completed Deals

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