Blue Jays Outstanding Rookies Deserve All the Credit for Stepping Up This Year

It isn't often that an organization has to rely on so many first-year players to carry a team, but this isn't a normal year, and the Toronto Blue Jays are simply trying to roll with the punches to keep this season alive.

Well, these rookies are coming through in a big way for this ballclub. Many are getting more opportunities because of injuries, but struggling veterans have also been a factor as the Blue Jays have been in less-than-ideal situations since Opening Day.

While some rookies have been stealing more headlines than others, all of these guys have been crucial to keeping Toronto's playoff hopes alive:

Starting Pitcher Trey Yesavage

Relief Pitcher Spencer Miles

Catcher Brandon Valenzuela

Outfielder Yohendrick Pinango

Relief Pitcher Adam Macko

Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Macko (64) pitches against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Macko is making his MLB debut. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Macko is seemingly the only one on this list who is working with a small pool of time in the majors, as he just made his debut in the New York Yankees series. But this was on the road, and he was thrown into the belly of the beast that is Yankee Stadium.

The 25-year-old lefty not only held the Yankees scoreless in his time on the mound, but also didn't walk a single batter and struck out three, including the monster hitter that is Ben Rice, during the bullpen game in the finale that led to a shutout victory for the Jays.

Yesavage and Miles Shining This Season

Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

There isn't enough time or space on the page to explain how much Yesavage means to this starting rotation, not simply because injuries have dismantled the rotation, but because of how tough he is on the mound.

Nobody can forget the postseason that Yesavage had in 2025, highlighted by a 12-strikeout night at Dodger Stadium, and he is following suit with that dominance since returning from his own IL stint. In the year, he has a 1.07 ERA, matching a 1.07 WHIP, with 29 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Miles, on the other hand, has come out of the bullpen and has recently stepped into the role of a long reliever. He isn't starting but is pitching three to four innings in his last three games as he slowly builds up his pitch count.

Spencer Miles' updated 2026 season results:



- 29.0 IP

- 2.17 ERA

- 2.83 FIP

- 29 K

- 8 BB



The sensational story continues. It's still crazy that Miles hadn't pitched above single-A or compiled more than 15 professional innings before this year. #BlueJayspic.twitter.com/q4dWCzFz8J — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) May 22, 2026

The last three outings for Miles have led to no runs scored in 11 innings with 13 strikeouts. If there is anything he does well, it is his command.

Valenzuela and Pinango Stepping Up With Key Injuries

When Alejandro Kirk went down with a fractured thumb, it was time for Valenzuela to make a trip to the majors, and with how he has done since joining the Jays at the beginning of April, it would be hard to imagine he is sent back down when Kirk returns.

In the 32 games that Valenzuela has played, he has four homers and 10 RBI with an OPS over .700. More importantly, defensively, he has not been a liability by any means, but is looking more and more confident every time he is behind the plate.

Blue Jays left fielder Yohendrick Pinango (24) hits a two-run double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Then there is Pinango, who has been a spark in Toronto's offense in the absence of both Nathan Lukes and Addison Barger. He is hitting .295 on the year, and even better with runners in scoring position, as he is over 300.

It is a scary thought to think of where this team would be without the rookies stepping up, but luckily, the Jays don't have to worry about the what-ifs in that regard.