Blue Jays Pitching Injury Updates Bring Fans Excitement, Disappointment

The heart of the Toronto Blue Jays' 2026 problems has been the ever-changing pitching staff.

Manager John Schneider has deployed 14 different starters already this season, but it's not his fault. For context, all of 2025 saw 15 starters, but 2022 was the last season Toronto used more than 10 before last year.

The constant changes have been due to mainly injuries. Cody Ponce, Jameson Taillon, Shane Bieber, and Trey Yesavage are the four starters currently on the mend. The bullpen has felt a similar punch to the gut and just received another one.

Yimi Garcia has been absent from the mound all year, and that unfortunately won't change anytime soon. MLB beat writer Keegan Matheson reported that Garcia underwent thoracic outlet surgery and will not pitch the remainder of the year.

After an injury limited him to half of 2025, he was sent on four official rehab assignments this season but couldn't make the climb back to the big leagues. He'll be a free agent this offseason.

In brighter news, Jameson Taillon's return to the big-league mound is right around the corner. Matheson reported that Taillon will make his first rehab assignment since being placed on the injured list for right forearm tendinitis.

His goal is to reach 50 pitches on Friday before Toronto promotes him to make his next start with the big-league club. Taillon was solid in two starts with the Blue Jays since his trade from the Cubs. He's allowed three runs on seven hits over four innings of work with Toronto.

Taillon Will Finally Add Stability to The Ever-Changing Rotation

Jameson Taillon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He owns a 5.68 ERA over a rocky 17 starts this year, but this is truly a down season for the veteran. Taillon pitched to a sub-four ERA each of the last two seasons, but hasn't thrown in 30 games or more since 2023.

For now, the Blue Jays rotation consists of Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Max Scherzer, and Spencer Arrighetti. Cease has been the most consistent of the bunch by far, but he cannot carry the bullpen alone. If Toronto wants a late-season turnaround, health must be the top priority.

Toronto sat just two games out of a playoff spot entering Tuesday's slate, despite being a brutal four games under .500. Even if the playoffs aren't the main focus, deciding the future of the rotation is critical down the stretch.