Blue Jays Predicted To Trade for Former National League Cy Young Award Winner

If there is one thing that the Toronto Blue Jays are finding out in 2026, it's that defending an American League East Division title and an American League pennant is difficult. Extremely difficult.

Oh, how things could have a diferent feel if they were able to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series last fall. They had their chances from 90 feet away, but couldn't push across the winning run.

Going into their series final against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in the rubber game of the series, one thing is clear: The Toronto Blue Jays are not going to stand pat at the trade deadline and let things spiral even more than they already have.

They are 8.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East, but they are one game clear of the Athletics for the AL wild-card spot. It doesn't matter how you get into the playoffs, just get there. That has to be the mentality of the Toronto front office and general manager Ross Atkins.

On Tuesday, before a 9-7 loss in 11 innings to the Astros, Atkins made it clear that the Blue Jays will be looking to add some starting pitchers. He's not alone, as there will be a need across all of MLB for starting pitching at the trade deadline.

However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that Toronto will land one of the bigger names that are likely going to be available.

Blue Jays Predicted To Land Marlins Ace Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Rymer listed one trade each team will make before the August 3 trade deadline and he predicted Toronto to land Miami Marlins ace, former Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara.

Over the winter, Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix shipped out right-hander Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and left-hander Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees. It feels like it's only a matter of time before Alcantara is moved as well.

"After digging themselves a hole earlier in the year, the Blue Jays have recently begun making their move with 18 wins in their last 31 games. But their rotation still needs a top-of-the-rotation arm, and Alcantara is one of the best they can get,'' Rymer wrote.

So here's the thing for the Blue Jays. The American League is a much easier league to get into the playoffs through the wild-card than the National League. Toronto has played better of late, despite blowing a ninth-inning lead against Houston on Tuesday, and they continue to point Atkins into buying this summer.

The teams behind them in standings are in the same boat, but the case can be made that Toronto is the best of all of them and should be a playoff team, despite being a game below .500.

It feels like Toronto is going to look to strike in the starting pitching market and Alcantara is someone a lot of teams will be in on. He is the arm that will be available that could be a difference-maker for manager John Schneider in terms of getting into the playoffs or missing it.

Look for Atkins to be aggressive over the next month-plus before August 3. Shane Bieber returns on Wednesday, but another arm will still be needed. You can never have enough pitching.