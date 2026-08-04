Blue Jays' Trade Deadline Took an Emotional Toll on Two Fan Favorites

It has been a wild 48 hours for the Toronto Blue Jays. Few teams were more active at the trade deadline. General manager Ross Atkins completed five deals, acting as both buyers and sellers.

Toronto traded Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, Adam Macko, Jeff Hoffman, and several prospects. It was a stance no one wanted, but the Blue Jays haven't lived up to expectations and are seven games below .500.

After an inspiring run to the World Series in 2025, it's clear this team grew close. Several players formed lifelong relationships, so the trade deadline was a worrying time.

Varsho and Gausman Reflect on Time With Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman sits in the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gausman was the first domino to fall as he was traded to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night. The 35-year-old has been with the organization since 2022 and made it clear he didn't want to leave.

Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Varsho said that he, George Springer, and Gausman broke down crying on the team plane when Gausman was traded to Chicago. Little did Varsho know he was traveling to his next team.

Varsho was traded to the Houston Astros on Monday. It just so happened that the two teams are in the midst of a three-game series. The former Toronto center fielder embraced his teammates before the game.

All love between these guys 🫶



Daulton Varsho faces off against his former Blue Jays teammates tonight after being traded to the Astros this afternoon pic.twitter.com/t8j8PI0Im8 — MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2026

Per TSN, "I'm in a better place now after a couple of hours just getting my breath. Obviously wish those guys the best, because I really do care for a lot of those guys, especially the coaches," Varsho said, fighting back tears. "It's hard."

Varsho had been with the Blue Jays since 2023, so it's no surprise that this change was difficult. It didn't help that Varsho had to face his former teammate Shane Bieber just hours later. He went 1-for-4 with a walk in his Astros debut.

Did the Blue Jays Make the Right Move?

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's never easy to break up a team, especially after the Blue Jays' 2025 season. They didn't get much value for Gausman, but acquiring Spencer Arrighetti, a controllable starting pitcher, for Varsho was an excellent return. They also got a solid haul for Hoffman.

There were some wins but also confusing decisions from the front office. On one hand, they received young, talented starting pitchers in Jose Soriano and Arrighetti. But the cost was Toronto's No. 2 prospect, Arjun Nimmala.

Atkins didn't acquire a bat to help a desperate offense. If Toronto is serious about remaining a playoff hopeful, missing out on offensive help was a miss. They acquired Josh Smith from the Texas Rangers, but he's more useful on defense and was brought in as a depth piece.

The Blue Jays are four games back of a wild-card spot. A postseason run is possible, but Toronto hasn't been consistent enough to look like a playoff team.