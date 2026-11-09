Blue Jays Prospect Makes His Mark With Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby Win

The Toronto Blue Jays may be a franchise that has become known for tossing their name into the hat on the top free agents over the years, but they're also dedicated to developing their prospects in the minor leagues.

A handful of Blue Jays prospects were sent to the Arizona Fall League to continue their development this offseason as members of the Mesa Solar Sox. With the Fall League already in full swing, the league hosted its All-Star Game festivities, which featured Toronto prospects.

On Sunday, the Arizona Fall League held its Home Run Derby, which featured Blue Jays outfield/catching prospect Aaron Parker. Parker wasn't originally meant to be in the derby, but thanks to a last-second cancellation, the former sixth-round pick made the most of the opportunity.

Aaron Parker Makes Presence Known in AFL

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Aaron Parker (31) poses for a photo during media day. Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going from a substitute to winning the whole thing is something that Parker can use to his advantage while he looks to climb the ranks of the Blue Jays system.

Parker hit seven home runs in the preliminary round, hit five in the first round, five in the second round and two in the final round, leading him to victory. His final home run traveled 477 feet; if that isn't dominant, what is?

Swinging for the fences is no easy feat, even if that's the goal of the challenge, but Parker made sure he had enough left in the tank as he progressed in the competition.

"Throughout the day, you're thinking about it and you're like, OK, if I swing and miss, you know, it's no big deal. Or if I don't hit any homers, it's no big deal. It was just coming out here with no expectations and understanding that the group of guys around you is going to lift you up to their playing field as well," Parker said via MLB.com.

Parker smashed 19 home runs in the 2026 season and 19 home runs in the entire Home Run Derby. Currently playing at the Double-A level, Parker is at most making a case for himself to make it to the Triple-A level in 2027.

As Parker grows as a player, he's seen more at-bats, and he's proving he has the potential to be a very reliable player for the Blue Jays, with his fielding abilities as well. As for now, Parker's task is to continue to look strong in the Arizona Fall League until his offseason rolls around.