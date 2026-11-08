Blue Jays Prospects Jake Bloss, Aaron Parker Set for AFL Fall Stars Game: How to Watch

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a good October in the Arizona Fall League, with three players set to play in Sunday’s Fall Stars Game.

The AFL’s version of an All-Star Game, pitcher Jake Bloss, catcher Aaron Parker and outfielder Jake Cook are all set to play for the American League when it faces the National League on Sunday.

Parker has already gotten the weekend off to a huge start. He won the AFL’s Home Run Derby on Saturday and hopes to carry that momentum into Sunday’s showcase where he’ll share time behind the plate with three other catching prospects.

Here is how to watch Bloss, Parker and Cook in Sunday’s game.

Fall Stars Game

Aaron Parker is the 2026 @MLBazFallLeague Home Run Derby champion 🏆



The @BlueJays prospect mashed 19 total dingers and crushed the title clincher 477 feet! pic.twitter.com/AfXXpRwtr6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 8, 2026

When: Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: MLB Network and MLB.com (streaming)

Teams: American League vs. National League. Rosters were set by MLB earlier this week.

About The Blue Jays Prospects

Jake Cook makes history in the desert!



The @BlueJays prospect ties the @MLBazFallLeague record with 4 swipes during a three-hit day in the Fall League: pic.twitter.com/2JDyt49yVT — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 5, 2026

Bloss is the one the Blue Jays are hyper-focused on in terms of development. He made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2024, pitching in three games and going 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA. He was the franchise’s third-round pick in 2023 out of Georgetown. Toronto landed him when it traded pitcher Yusei Kikuchi for Bloss, outfielder Joey Loperfido and second baseman Will Wagner.

Bloss missed most of the 2025 season when he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and returned in 2026 get in 11 games with four different affiliates. He went 0-4 with a 6.18 ERA. Playing in the AFL was a chance to get him more innings.

With the Mesa Solar Sox Bloss has an 8.44 ERA in five starts, as he struck out 11 and walked two in 10.2 innings. He’s given up more runs (17) than hits in Arizona. Still he’s seen as a potential rotation piece for Toronto but because he’s on the 40-man roster he may not be able to pitch in the minors if there is an MLB work stoppage as he would be subject to the MLB collective bargaining agreement.

There are no such issues for Parker, who has had an excellent AFL season with a slash of .356/.483/.511 with two home runs and 13 RBI. He’s also stolen eight bases. The sixth-round pick in 2024 out of UC Santa Barbara slashed .253/.347/.467 with 19 home runs and 48 RBI with Double-A New Hampshire, setting up a shot at Buffalo in 2027.

Cook doesn’t have Parker’s power, but his bat has been excellent. He’s slashed .343/.405/.373 with six RBI. He has stolen 14 bases, which leads Mesa and has scored 19 runs. He was Toronto’s third-round pick in 2025 out of Southern Miss and in his first pro season he slashed .247/.366/.361 with five home runs, 42 RBI and 22 stolen bases in a season that ended at Class-A Dunedin. He’ll probably start 2027 at High-A Vancouver and hopes to make a multi-affiliate jump.