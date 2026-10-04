Projecting the Toronto Blue Jays 2027 Starting Rotation

Going into the 2026 season, it felt like the starting rotation was the best part of the Toronto Blue Jays roster as general manager Ross Atkins went after their ace in strikeout machine Dylan Cease while also adding depth with Cody Ponce, Max Scherzer, and Shane Bieber.

However, it was far from the case, and it wasn't because of underperformance. Instead, injuries dismantled the pitching staff before the season even got going, as the dreaded injured list housed everyone, except Kevin Gausman, at one point or another.

Key faces that both John Schneider and Pete Walker were both hoping to see on the roster when Opening Day came around were Bieber, Trey Yesavage, and Jose Berrios, who all instead were placed on the IL.

Berrios never threw a pitch this year, as he was eventually forced to undergo Tommy John surgery in May, so he will likely be back in 2027, but it won't be right away by any means. So, once again, the team will have to make plans without him.

That said, the team traded away Gausman in exchange for Brett Bateman, which was an excellent move by Atkins, but they would gladly welcome back the veteran starter on a smaller deal to provide reinforcements to the tail end of the rotation.

Predicted Six-Man Rotation in 2027

Blue Jays starting pitcher Cody Ponce (66) throws a pitch against the Twins during spring training. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring injury, there is nobody else who will be throwing the first pitch of Toronto's season when that day comes in 2027, as Cease was undeniably phenomenal in his debut year with the Blue Jays, and while Jose Soriano has phenomenal stuff, the more consistent Robin to Cease's Batman is Trey Yesavage.

Ultimately it would be nice to welcome back Spencer Arrighetti into the starting rotation, but after a brutal couple of months to end his season, he should start in the bullpen in low-leverage roles in a bulk capacity to build his confidence back up.

Dylan Cease Trey Yesavage Jose Soriano Cody Ponce Kevin Gausman Shane Bieber

The Jays clearly proved that there is a need for extra support when it comes to the pitching staff, and bringing back both Gausman and Bieber would do just that. Pitching coach Pete Walker knows exactly what he will get from both of them, which is a bonus.

If all goes according to plan, the team should welcome back Berrios in the early summer months, and then a decision will have to be made, as Toronto won't run a seven-man rotation. But nothing went as expected in 2026, and they need to prepare for the worst.