Ranking the Toronto Blue Jays Top 5 Offseason Priorities

It was a disappointing 2026, to say the least for the Toronto Blue Jays, who put together one of the most dominant offensive runs in playoff history just one year ago, only to then have the worst offense in baseball immediately following.

The drop-off at the plate was immensely hard to fathom, but the only thing they can do now is make sure it doesn't happen again, and preparation has already begun as their offseason begins.

Most obviously, the president of baseball operations will have to bring in a player or two who have a proven ability to score runs, but that isn't the only priority in the coming months.

Replace George Springer Upgrade at second base Sign some depth for the end of the starting rotation Add a medium-leverage reliever to the bullpen Restructure a deal with Myles Straw

Why These Are the Top Priorities for the Front Office

Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement (22) nibbles on his thumb as he watches play against the Orioles. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest holes that will need to be filled is regarding the designated hitter, as it seems highly likely that George Springer has hung up his bat for the last time. Even if he decided to come back to the game, he cannot be in the same offensive role as he has been in years past.

While everyone would like to believe that the second half demise of Ernie Clement was a fluke, he has never been known for much of an offensive threat despite being significantly better since joining Toronto.

With a career OPS of .665 and an on-base percentage under .300, it is becoming increasingly difficult to name him as the everyday second baseman, and with an offense struggling to score runs, this is the spot that needs improvement.

Moving away from the position players for a minute, the pitching staff was the highlight of 2026 despite being held together with tape and glue. That being said, a healthy starting rotation will feature Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, and Jose Soriano on Opening Day; that's not enough.

Eventually, Jose Berrios will rejoin the ballclub, but as the Jays learned the hard way this year, there can never be too many pitchers available. So, they don't need an ace by any means, but not getting another starter is out of the question.

LOUIS VARLAND IS HEADING TO HIS FIRST ALL-STAR GAME 🐶 pic.twitter.com/9wB8lHrqmI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 5, 2026

Then, there is the bullpen, which was arguably the best in the American League in the final months of the season. They have their closer in Louis Varland and setup man Tyler Rogers, who are both complemented by workhorse lefty Mason Fluharty and Spencer Miles.

However, it seems likely that the coaching staff is going to look at rookies like Ricky Tiedemann and Brendan Cellucci for low-leverage situations, so finding a veteran with some experience in the middle would be a great addition.

If everything comes together the way they need it to, then the final piece of the puzzle is keeping leader Myles Straw in the clubhouse, who provides more than just depth to the outfield, which they do, in fact, need.

As it stands, they have lost Max Scherzer, George Springer, and Kevin Gausman as those who step up for the team to follow. If none of them rejoin the team, and even if they do, Straw might not be someone they can afford to have depart.

Not only does Straw understand his role and play it well, but he is also fast, elite defensively, and his baseball knowledge is top-tier. Now, should Toronto pick up the $8 million club option this year? Maybe not. But it seems likely that they could make something a little less expensive work in their favor.

There is a lot for the front office to do this winter, or they will miss the playoffs once again. This is a solid group of players, but there are definite areas that have to be improved before the first pitch is thrown next year.