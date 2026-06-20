Blue Jays Announce When Shane Bieber Will Return to Starting Rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays have suffered their fair share of setbacks due to injury. On the pitching side, some have been short-term losses like Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and Tommy Nance. Others have been more significant, such as Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain) and José Berríos (Tommy John surgery).

The Blue Jays are hoping they can slowly assemble the pitching staff that was envisioned in the offseason, and it appears that one key arm is close to returning.

Per Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling, Toronto is expected to activate starting pitcher Shane Bieber from the injured list and will start Monday's game against the Houston Astros.

Bieber Brings a Much-Needed Boost to Starting Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber pitches. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Bieber will make his 2026 season debut on Monday. He's missed the entire season with right elbow inflammation. He made five rehab starts and finished with 14 strikeouts over 17 innings.

The 31-year-old was acquired at the 2025 trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians. He pitched well during the regular season, finishing with a 3.57 ERA. Bieber's postseason performances were up-and-down, but a solid showing in Game 4 of the World Series helped the Blue Jays even up the series.

Bieber's pitch arsenal remained the same from 2024 to '25. He's quite dependent on his four-seam fastball and slider, which account for 55 percent of his pitch usage, according to Baseball Savant. He also features a knuckle curve, a changeup, and an occasional cutter.

Blue Jays Updated Starting Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber pitches. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Bieber will join a veteran starting rotation that should hold up well at full strength. Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman will continue as the top arms on this staff. However, Gausman is coming off a poor outing against the Chicago Cubs, lasting just two innings and giving up seven runs.

Trey Yesavage went through a couple of tough starts, but he had an impressive showing against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Patrick Corbin is still an option, and Bieber will follow Cease on Monday. The other remaining starting pitcher who can return in the near future is Max Scherzer, who is on the 15-day injured list with back spasms.

Bieber may not be the hero to save the day for Toronto. But he is a serviceable veteran who can help John Schneider give solid starts consistently. The Blue Jays' bullpen has been taxed this season, and they desperately need arms to help give the relievers some rest.