Updated Blue Jays Rotation After MLB Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays had quite a busy trade deadline, as expected. The Blue Jays were considered sellers, but they also made a few buying moves, as some of their pending free agents can set Toronto up well for the future.

One of the key areas of need was adding depth to the starting pitching rotation. The Blue Jays needed to upgrade the group with younger arms, as both Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer will be free agents, and José Berríos will be returning from Tommy John surgery next season.

Veteran starter Kevin Gausman was traded as expected to the Chicago Cubs for two prospects. The Blue Jays did not pass on the opportunity to trade for starters, as they added multiple major league arms who can help the rotation immediately.

The Trades For New Starters

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher José Soriano (59) delivers a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest move of the deadline for Toronto was the acquisition of 27-year-old right-hander José Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels. It required a huge package back to the Angels that included No. 2 prospect Arjun Nimmala, as well as two other prospects in outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero.

That's a big haul for the Angels, but the Jays get someone who can be part of their rotation for years to come. Soriano will likely be a great second arm in the rotation behind ace Dylan Cease. Additionally, Toronto shockingly traded for 26-year-old Spencer Arrighetti from the Astros for center fielder Daulton Varsho.

Arrighetti is under team control until 2030 and has shown some stretches of potential. He's a piece that could grow into a real contributor. Finally, the Blue Jays also got Jameson Taillon in an under-the-radar move from the Cubs.

With these three new pitchers, the Blue Jays have plenty of depth to work with. While Toronto just announced a six-man rotation going forward, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Trey Yesavage's unexpected left knee injury during his start against the Houston Astros just might have shaken up those plans.

Blue Jays New Rotation

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers a pitch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Cease

José Soriano

Max Scherzer

Shane Bieber

Jameson Taillon

Taillon will start on Wednesday, followed by the rest of the rotation in order. Arrighetti threw a bullpen on Tuesday and said in his press conference that he will pitch his first rehab start rehabbing his right foot nerve injury later this week. His return will likely happen very soon and Arrighetti could slot in at No. 3 ahead of Scherzer. Toronto could go back to a six-man then.

If this is a severe injury for Yesavage, it’s possible he may not be available for the rest of the year. If he can come back, Taillon could be the one out if the Jays stick with a six-man rotation, given his struggles this year.

Next season, the Blue Jays could have something like this as well:

Cease

Soriano

Yesavage

Ponce

Arrighetti