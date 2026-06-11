Hunter Brown’s Latest Rehab Outing Reinforces Astros Ace Nearing Return

If there was one pitcher that everybody expected to be tightly in the race for the American League Cy Young, it was the Houston Astros' ace, Hunter Brown. Brown was neck and neck just last season with Tarik Skubal, but an injury has likely derailed his chances at being right there again.

However, this game isn't played for individual accolades, and with the AL being somewhat of a dumpster fire this year, the Astros still find themselves within spitting distance of a playoff spot despite being a handful of games under .500 and an injury-riddled roster.

Brown was diagnosed with a Grade 2 shoulder strain and has been a member of the dreaded injured list since back on April 5, but after a pair of rehab starts in Triple-A, it seems likely that his next outing will be on a major league field.

Hunter Brown struck out 7 over 5 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, in his rehab start for Sugar Land. He was up to 98.6 MPH. #Astros pic.twitter.com/iePvjbRXEe — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 11, 2026

Wednesday night was Brown's second start in Sugarland, and he threw nearly 80 pitches in five innings, 11 WHIFFS, while striking out seven with one earned run. On top of that, his velocity peaked at nearly 99MPH.

With all that in mind, unless something devastating were to come about, Brown could be reinstated for the Astros' series against the Detroit Tigers next week. To say this would be a monumental win for Houston would be the understatement of the year.

What This Means for the Astros

Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches during spring training | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Up to this point, Houston has been a very offense-driven team, because there really wasn't much of a choice. Mike Burrows, amongst other members of the pitching staff, has really struggled, and the bats have been unbelievably good.

Yordan Alvarez, Christian Walker, and Isaac Paredes have seemingly been leading one of the best offenses in baseball to keep this ballclub's head above water while guys try to get healthy, and that time is coming.

Brown was seemingly only able to make a pair of starts this year before he was put on IL, but he struck out 17 in the two combined starts while allowing only one earned run. He was off to a hot start, and with Tatsuya Imai finding a groove, Spencer Arrighetti emerging, this team has an incredibly solid starting rotation.

The bottom wild card spot in the American League might be held by an embarrassing record, not one worth mentioning, but everyone's struggles will be the Astros gain. They will welcome back their ace with open arms and keep this momentum rolling.