Blue Jays Superstar Wants to ‘Hit One Ball Very Hard’ Amid Epic Slump

One day after breaking a bat across his knee after striking out, things didn’t get any better for Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

On Saturday he scored a run but went 0-for-4 at the plate. This was after Friday’s 0-for-4 game that prompted him to destroy a bat. While his season slash betrays little, the last 15 games are the clear signs of one of the best hitters in the game dealing with what can only be described as a massive slump.

Guerrero said as much during his time with reporters after Saturday’s game, including MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

“Obviously, I don’t feel OK right now,” he said via an interpreter. “I’m not feeling right and you guys can tell that. I’ve been working very hard.”

Hard work aside, the numbers show just how hard things have been for him of late.

Vladimir Guerrero’s Slump by the Numbers

This was one of the more out-of-sync swings I've seen from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.



No threat of hard contact on that swing and his lower body wasn't involved much at all, which is where his incredible natural power comes from. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/MtptVOX235 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 16, 2026

For the season he is slashing .280/.370/.360 with two home runs and 19 RBI. The Blue Jays would like more home runs, but at least the slash stands up. But that doesn’t tell anyone about the last 15 games, which have been awful by any standard. By Guerrero’s high standard they’re epically bad.

In the last 15 games he has slashed .127/.222/.127 with no home runs and four RBI. In the last seven games that has dropped to .111/.194/.111 with three RBI.

He said what he’s focused on right now is one thing.

“I’m just looking to hit one ball very hard,” he said. “It will stay in my head and my mind. I know things are going to change.”

Guerrero has a terrific track record to lean on. He’s been one of the best hitters in the game since he made his debut in 2019. He’s never had a full season in which he batted worse than .264 in 2023. He also batted .262 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. In each of the last five seasons he’s hit at least 23 home runs and has driven home more than 100 RBI twice.

Chances are, he’ll work his way out of the slump. His history says he will. But with the Blue Jays still under .500 for the season and Guerrero in a rough patch, it’s comes at a bad time. Toronto has been trying to beat back the injury bug all season and when a hitter like Guerrero goes into a slump, it makes getting out of that rut harder.

Chances are hitting that one ball very hard will be a sign that his bat has come around. The only question is when?