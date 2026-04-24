Vladimir Guerrero Jr Hits Career Milestone with Blue Jays to Join Historic Company
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In professional sports, it is increasingly common for players not to stay with one organization for the entirety of their careers. That makes what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing even more special.
Guerrero Jr. is about to cross off a major career milestone that most athletes will never achieve, as Vladdy is about to take the field for the 1000th time with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team that he has represented since he made his debut a decade ago.
So, when the Blue Jays' first baseman plays against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Rogers Centre, Guerrero Jr. will be etched in the franchise's history as only the 12th player to join the 1000-game club.
By the time he is 30 years old, Guerrero Jr. could easily be the top of the leaderboard, as he will need 451 games to top Tony Fernandez's 1450. That sounds like an awful long way to go for Vladdy, but remember this: baseball season is 162 games long.
Guerrero's contract extends him into 2039 after he signed a 14-year deal around this time last year. So, he could very easily set a record that nobody is able to break.
Top-15 Blue Jays Career Games Leaders
1 Tony Fernandez: 1,450
2 Carlos Delgado: 1,423
3 Vernon Wells: 1,393
4 Lloyd Moseby: 1,392
5 José Bautista: 1,235
6 Ernie Whitt: 1,218
7 George Bell: 1,181
8 Rance Mulliniks: 1,115
Willie Upshaw: 1,115
10 Joe Carter: 1,039
11 Jesse Barfield: 1,032
12 Edwin Encarnación: 999
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 999
14 Alfredo Griffin: 982
15 Adam Lind: 953
Where Guerrero Ranks Amongst the Blue Jays All-Time Hitting Leaders
It isn't too hard to fathom that the 2x Silver Slugger is etched all over the record books for the Blue Jays' organization, but keep in mind, he is only 27 years old. So, to be that permanent in baseball already without having reached his prime is a whole different league of its own.
- WAR- 6th
- Offensive War- 6th
- .290 Batting Average- 8th
- .367 On-Base Percentage- 9th
- .494 Slugging Percentage- 8th
- .861 OPS- 8th
- Runs Scored- 9th
- Total Hits- 6th
- Total Bases- 9th
- Doubles- 9th
- Home Runs- 7th
- RBI- 9th
- Drawn Walks- 6th
- Singles- 8th
- Runs Created- 7th
- Extra Base Hits- 9th
- Times on Base- 6th
- Intentionally Walked- 5th/6th
Baseball is a team sport, of course, and knowing the competitor that Guerrero Jr is means he struggles to give himself any acknowledgement as to what this 1000th game truly means, but it is not something that should be just glanced over.
Win or lose in this opener against the Guardians, everyone should be yelling his name in Canada as he continues to be the face of the team in the most positive ways.
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Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.