Vladimir Guerrero Jr Hits Career Milestone with Blue Jays to Join Historic Company

In professional sports, it is increasingly common for players not to stay with one organization for the entirety of their careers. That makes what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing even more special.

Guerrero Jr. is about to cross off a major career milestone that most athletes will never achieve, as Vladdy is about to take the field for the 1000th time with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team that he has represented since he made his debut a decade ago.

So, when the Blue Jays' first baseman plays against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Rogers Centre, Guerrero Jr. will be etched in the franchise's history as only the 12th player to join the 1000-game club.

NOBODY in team HISTORY has more Postseason homers than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 💥 #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/5OTq3qtO1E — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 29, 2025

By the time he is 30 years old, Guerrero Jr. could easily be the top of the leaderboard, as he will need 451 games to top Tony Fernandez's 1450. That sounds like an awful long way to go for Vladdy, but remember this: baseball season is 162 games long.

Guerrero's contract extends him into 2039 after he signed a 14-year deal around this time last year. So, he could very easily set a record that nobody is able to break.

Top-15 Blue Jays Career Games Leaders

Toronto Blue Jays former player and alumnus Lloyd Moseby | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

1 Tony Fernandez: 1,450



2 Carlos Delgado: 1,423



3 Vernon Wells: 1,393



4 Lloyd Moseby: 1,392



5 José Bautista: 1,235



6 Ernie Whitt: 1,218



7 George Bell: 1,181



8 Rance Mulliniks: 1,115



Willie Upshaw: 1,115



10 Joe Carter: 1,039



11 Jesse Barfield: 1,032



12 Edwin Encarnación: 999



Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 999



14 Alfredo Griffin: 982



15 Adam Lind: 953

Where Guerrero Ranks Amongst the Blue Jays All-Time Hitting Leaders

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a two run single in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It isn't too hard to fathom that the 2x Silver Slugger is etched all over the record books for the Blue Jays' organization, but keep in mind, he is only 27 years old. So, to be that permanent in baseball already without having reached his prime is a whole different league of its own.

WAR- 6th

Offensive War- 6th

.290 Batting Average- 8th

.367 On-Base Percentage- 9th

.494 Slugging Percentage- 8th

.861 OPS- 8th

Runs Scored- 9th

Total Hits- 6th

Total Bases- 9th

Doubles- 9th

Home Runs- 7th

RBI- 9th

Drawn Walks- 6th

Singles- 8th

Runs Created- 7th

Extra Base Hits- 9th

Times on Base- 6th

Intentionally Walked- 5th/6th

Baseball is a team sport, of course, and knowing the competitor that Guerrero Jr is means he struggles to give himself any acknowledgement as to what this 1000th game truly means, but it is not something that should be just glanced over.

Win or lose in this opener against the Guardians, everyone should be yelling his name in Canada as he continues to be the face of the team in the most positive ways.