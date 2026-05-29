Blue Jays Top Prospect Could Be on Trade Block in July With Position Logjam

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a season absolutely shaken up by injuries, and no piece of the roster has been safe. The outfield is no exception to this rule; the hits haven't been as brutal as those the starting rotation has faced.

Don't get it twisted; the outfield felt the loss of George Springer, Addison Barger, and Nathan Lukes for more time than anybody would have liked, still without Barger, but the sting was felt a little less with Jesus Sanchez and Yohendrick Pinango playing alongside Daulton Varsho as well as Myles Straw.

If there is one thing that the Jays are not in short supply of, it is outfielders, which is one reason why the team's No. 9 prospect, RJ Schreck, might be up for grabs before the trade deadline, which might be the ideal situation for his own professional journey.

Schreck is now 25 years old, and with rookie Pinango thriving in the majors, with no signs of slowing down, on top of the surplus on the roster at Schreck's position, he likely would not make his debut this year, even though he is looking ready for it.

At this point, he has played in nearly 300 minor league games and is hitting almost .250 in that span with an OPS of .829, highlighted by a .446 slugging percentage. In Triple-A Buffalo this year, he is slashing a little below that, but has 31 RBI and seven homers in 50 games.

He is begging for a chance at the majors, and one could come this year, but with Toronto might not be the case.

Why Schreck Being Traded Would Benefit Him and the Jays

Blue Jays outfielder RJ Schreck (89) participates in media day at the Blue Jays Player Development Complex. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays are not unaware of the situation that is going on for them in the outfield, and that is without taking into consideration their pipeline knocking on the door. Toronto will look to either address holes that still need to be filled due to injuries or struggles, via trade, and Schreck has the highest value.

It is going to cost more than a player, or two, for the Blue Jays to receive someone ready to help the team win as soon as said guy were to join the roster, but Schreck's stock price will be higher since he is ready to leave Triple-A at any time.

This has been a long journey for Schreck to get to this point. He spent five years playing collegiate ball before joining the minors, and he is itching for a chance to show major league pitchers what he can do.

It is a win-win scenario for the Jays and Schreck, as he will get the opportunity to do so much sooner than later, and the Blue Jays will be able to retain reinforcements in a lagging area on the roster.