Should the Blue Jays Buy or Sell? The Case is Becoming Clear

It's become a bit obvious where the Toronto Blue Jays season is heading this year, especially since the All-Star break. The reigning American League champions have struggled with a variety of issues and currently have the fourth worst record in the AL, besides being last in the division.

With the trade deadline looming, the outlook for buying and making a run looks bleak. Given the number of free agents on the team that can contribute to a contender now, the Blue Jays could get some significant return to reload for next season.

Based on some of the latest reports around baseball, the Blue Jays' path forward does seem to be clear.

Blue Jays Ready to Sell

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins talks on the phone during batting practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The general perception among rival executives is that the Blue Jays "already were conceding and wading into the sell waters,” according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman.

There are well over five pending free agents on the Blue Jays roster, and it would be hard for them to re-sign everyone. The case to sell is obvious, and it looks like the right one.

Additionally, ESPN insider Jeff Passan recently did a Q and A on Threads and was asked how many players will the Blue Jays sell. Based on his answer, it seems like the Blue Jays are open to listening on just about anyone.

Jeff Passan is answering questions on Threads and said this when asked about how many players the Jays would sell. pic.twitter.com/CTB9QUmecx — Ryley Delaney 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Ryley__Delaney) July 27, 2026

Veteran starter Kevin Gausman has been mentioned quite a bit in trade rumors, and he could be the biggest piece moved from Toronto by the deadline. Gausman has already been asked multiple times about his situation and potentially getting traded, which would be emotional for him. Gausman has been with the Blue Jays since 2022 and clearly loves Toronto. Based on his answer, he's open to whatever happens.

Daulton Varsho's name has also come up in rumors. Passan mentioned "at least a couple of relievers" could get traded. What those names are will be interesting to watch given the big market for bullpen arms. The Blue Jays will not listen to offers on Louis Varland, who has a stellar 1.02 ERA in 48 games and is a perfect 22/22 on saves.

33-year-old Jeff Hoffman could be one of them. While he struggled early on in the season and lost his closer role, Hoffman has since bounced back with a 1.23 ERA in his last 15 appearances going back to mid-June.

He's in the second year of his three year, $33 million contract. At the time of Passan's comment, starter Shane Bieber has put together two great starts back-to-back. However, he couldn't get out of the first inning on July 28. It's possible that he and Max Scherzer could be looked at elsewhere.

Yimi Garcia just had another setback in his long rehab and probably won't be a trade candidate anymore.