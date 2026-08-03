Instant Grade: Blue Jays Kevin Gausman Trade Return Lacks Serious Upside

The Toronto Blue Jays got two role-player prospects for Kevin Gausman, a middling return considering the player moved in this deal.

Toronto sent its longtime rotation leader to the Chicago Cubs for infielder Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman, now ranked Nos. 17 and 20 in the Blue Jays’ system per MLB Pipeline. Gausman is a pending free agent, which limited his value, but Chicago still acquired a reliable veteran with postseason experience and a 4.38 ERA across 127 1/3 innings this season.

The return earns a C-minus because both prospects depend heavily on contact and on-base ability without offering meaningful home-run power or truly elite baserunning and defense.

Too Reliant on Contact

Ty Southisene during a 17U baseball game at Gene Autry Park. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Southisene, 21, hit .306 with a .425 on-base percentage, 31 stolen bases and no home runs across 258 at-bats this season. More concerning, he has yet to homer in 576 career Minor League at-bats. Bateman, 24, hit .312 with a .430 on-base percentage, 20 stolen bases and three home runs at Triple-A Iowa. Combined, the two players produced three home runs this season.

Contact and patience are still very valuable abilities to have, and both prospects possess solid secondary skills. Southisene controls the strike zone and creates chaos on the basepaths with his legs, while MLB Pipeline rates Bateman as a high-grade runner and defender in center field. Those qualities give each player a possible path to the Major Leagues.

The utter lack of power could still limit their ceiling, though.

Neither prospect can rely on power to maintain their production when the hits stop falling. Their strong on-base percentages show they are not empty-average hitters, but their offensive value still depends on carrying advanced plate discipline and contact skills against better pitching. When scouting reports get sharper, and pitchers realize neither player is a threat to leave the ballpark, does that change the way they’re attacked? Will there be fewer walks simply because there is little to fear? Why pussyfoot around the zone when the worst that is likely to happen is a ball put into the gap?

Toronto also failed to receive a premium prospect. Southisene and Bateman immediately entered the middle of an improving farm system, but neither ranks very highly in the top tier. That feels like meager compensation for a pitcher who led the American League with 237 strikeouts in 2023, finished third in Cy Young Award voting and posted a 3.62 ERA during his time as a Blue Jay.

On the other end, Gausman is 35, can become a free agent after the season and endured a shaky 2026 campaign. Toronto was never guaranteed an elite prospect for a rental, and acquiring two disciplined hitters is better than nothing.

That prevents the trade from receiving a failing grade. Southisene is young enough to develop more strength, while Bateman’s speed and defense could make him a useful Major League outfielder.

Overall, Toronto added depth, but it did not acquire enough upside considering that they gave up one of the most dependable pitchers in their franchise's history.