The One Trade Deadline Move That Benefits the Blue Jays Going Forward

While the Toronto Blue Jays are still expected to be sellers at the trade deadline this season, given their record is one of the worst in the American League, that doesn't mean they can't try and make a few buyer's moves to set themselves up for next year.

The reigning American League champions had higher expectations coming into 2026, but not a lot has gone their way. This isn't a team set up for a complete rebuild, and making the right moves at the upcoming deadline could bring success in 2027.

There are a large number of pending free agents on the Blue Jays roster, and they can't all be signed for next season. Starter Kevin Gausman is one of them and has received plenty of interest as a trade candidate for a contending team given his experience. Shane Bieber also struggled mightily in his last start and will be a free agent.

The starting rotation needs more depth, especially considering José Berríos will still be recovering from a right elbow stress fracture that was revealed in mid-March. This is an area where the Blue Jays could try to improve, given the trade market has a couple of starters available.

Blue Jays Could Add a Starter

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage pitches at Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran Dylan Cease is obviously the ace, while Trey Yesavage and Cody Ponce likely highlight the top three of the rotation.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Blue Jays could try and get another arm in the rotation.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Ross Atkins tries to acquire a controllable starter this week like he did a few years ago with Berríos," Feinsand said in his trade deadline Q&A piece earlier this week. The Blue Jays just aren't going to go after any kind of starter, they need a controllable one that can help them in the future.

Feinsand mentioned two players whom the Blue Jays tend to favor: Reid Detmers and José Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels are the worst team in the AL and obvious sellers. The 27-year-old Detmers has made 22 starts this season and has a 4.03 ERA in 125 innings. He has a 3-7 record overall with 125 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP. The former 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft remains under club control through 2028.

Soriano, the fellow 27-year-old, has also made 22 starts this year and is 9-6 with a 3.29 ERA in 123 innings. He has 127 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP. He's also under club control through 2028. It will be interesting to see if Toronto pulls the trigger on either of these two.