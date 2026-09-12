Blue Jays Turn to This Lineup in Search of a Much-Needed Win

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball since the All-Star break, fighting their way back to a record above .500, only to now be two games below .500 at a crucial point of the season. Entering game two against the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto sits at 73-75.

The playoffs are still possible for the Blue Jays, but it's in their hands to make it happen. According to FanGraphs, ahead of first pitch, Toronto has a 25.7% chance of making the playoffs and will only make it as an AL Wild Card team. They currently sit two games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

Allowing the Orioles to score seven runs in the series opener will most likely never get the job done if the Blue Jays want to win. Their AL East rivals are inching closer to the Blue Jays' spot in the standings, which could impact the playoff picture if they eventually do pass Toronto.

Spencer Miles is set to take the mound in game two of the series, aiming to force a rubber match on Sunday. He has not allowed a run in September, pitching 4.1 innings without conceding any, and he boasts a scoreless streak of 12 games. His last runs allowed were to the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 8.

Blue Jays Starting Lineup Reveal

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Rudy Martin Jr. (1) comes into the game as a pinch runner. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how manager John Schneider will set his lineup behind Miles as they look to get back into the win column.

1. CF Brett Bateman

2. DH George Springer

3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

4. C Alejandro Kirk

5. RF Nathan Lukes

6. 3B Kazuma Okamoto

7. 2B Josh Smith

8. SS Andres Gimenez

9. LF Rudy Martin Jr.

Rudy Martin is set to make his Major League debut on Saturday, rounding out the Blue Jays' starting lineup and getting the start in left. Martin told MLB.com's Keegan Matheson that he never thought this opportunity would come, especially after being DFA'd several times.

“This is the last place I expected to be," Martin told Matheson via X (formerly Twitter).

Martin has spent 12 seasons in the minor leagues before getting his chance at the MLB level. In 27 games with Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, Martin smacked three home runs and held a .253 batting average. For the 2026 season as a whole in the minors, Martin has hit 11 home runs and holds a .274 average.

Kazuma Okamoto is always a player to watch as the season winds down, as he looks to extend his team-leading 31 home runs in his first season in Major League Baseball.