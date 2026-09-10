Kazuma Okamoto Continues to Make History with Home Run Prowess

The 2026 season has been anything but predictable for the Toronto Blue Jays, and one thing that's remained steady and reliable has been the home run prowess of rookie third baseman Kazuma Okamoto.

Okamoto has gone deep between four and seven times in each month of his first year in Major League Baseball (he has two in September so far). All told, he now has 30 home runs (and counting) in what has been a highly successful rookie campaign.

Okamoto's power surge has put him in all kinds of rarefied air, standing out in Blue Jays' history, among MLB rookies and in the history of Japanese-born MLB players.

Okamoto Continues to Make History

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Kazuma Okamoto. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okamoto's 30th home run on Tuesday against the Athletics earned him another benchmark, while allowing him to match his age in home runs. While the 30-homer plateau is fairly commonplace in modern baseball, only Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernández and Randall Grichuk have achieved the feat for Toronto since 2018. This year, he is one of a record-setting three rookies to reach the 30-mark, alongside Munetaka Murakami and Sal Stewart.

Several weeks ago, Okamoto smashed Eric Hinske's previous Blue Jays rookie record of 24 home runs, so he continues to elevate his own benchmark. While he is unlikely to catch Pete Alonso's single-season MLB rookie record of 53 homers, another five dingers will put him in a tie for 10th all-time - so long as Murakami or Stewart don't surpass him.

That 30th home run also helped Okamoto join some elite company among his Japanese compatriots. He became the fifth Japanese-born player to reach the plateau, joining Murakami, Shohei Ohtani, Hideki Matsui and Seiya Suzuki. Before Ohtani crushed 46 homers in 2021, that group had only one member (Matsui), highlighting the sudden surge in Japanese sluggers in MLB.

Okamoto's knack for going deep has served in stark contrast to the rest of the team's lack of power. You'd think a Toronto lineup that ranked 13th in home runs in 2025 would improve with the addition of a 30-homer rookie, but they currently sit way down at 28th in baseball. If Okamoto can maintain his home run rate relative to his teammates, it could mark the first time since 1989 that the Blue Jays' home run leader hit twice as many long balls as anyone else on the team.

Even with his penchant for going deep, Okamoto isn't expected to factor into an American League Rookie of the Year race that appears to be Kevin McGonigle's to lose. Still, no one can discount the impact that he and his bat have had on a Toronto squad that has so often been starved for power this season.