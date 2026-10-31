Blue Jays Urged to Pursue All-Star Trade That Comes With a Major Risk

There is absolutely no question that the Toronto Blue Jays must find a way to increase their offensive output going into the 2027 season. There is a trade proposal that could provide a solution.

In an October 30 FanSided article, Chris Landers suggested that Toronto pursue Washington Nationals All-Star C.J. Abrams and that they should get the deal done before the potential MLB lockout.

Landers goes on to suggest that Abrams would be at second base, which would move Ernie Clement back to the utility role.

There are plenty of reasons that this proposal is interesting, and if the opportunity presented itself, the Blue Jays should probably consider it. But, there are some really difficult questions that would have to be answered as well.

C.J. Abrams Could Fill Desperate Need

Washington Nationals second baseman CJ Abrams Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just exactly opposite of the Blue Jays, C.J. Abrams enjoyed the best offensive season of his career in 2026. He slashed .261/.336/.497 with an .834 OPS. He posted 33 home runs, 106 RBI and 34 stolen bases.

When considering how Toronto performed on offense in 2026, these numbers are enticing.

Abrams would be a legitimate power threat, while he would also add speed that could create some scoring opportunities even if the rest of the lineup wasn’t hitting home runs.

Another intriguing fact is that he is left-handed, and that would help balance the lineup that needs more consistent production.

Abrams is also only 26 and he could potentially contribute for many years past 2027 if Toronto could successfully negotiate a contract extension.

But, you must look at more than just his offensive production.

The Significant Cost of the Trade

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now for the realistic side. Abrams committed 20 errors in 2026. He finished with a minus -17 Outs Above Average. There are legitimate concerns with his defense.

Yes, the idea to move him to second base could help that, but that brings up more questions for Toronto. Ernie Clement plays second primarily. If you move him, you are giving up a guy who provides dependable defense and versatility. That would reduce his everyday responsibility in order to accomodate Abrams.

Given Abrams’ offensive production, the move might be worthwhile, but that’s not an insignificant change.

If we can get past that, then what would Washington want in return?

Abrams contract allows for him to be under team control through 2028, and the Nationals have no obligation to trade him.

Toronto would likely have to come with several valuable prospects, which could potentially include pitching talent that the Blue Jays need for their own future.

Yes, the Blue Jays need another impact hitter, but at what cost? They still need pitching depth and affordable young players who can continue to contribute over the next several seasons. Let’s not forget how injuries decimated the lineup in 2026. Depth is important.

Giving up too much of that valuable depth could create another problem while solving one temporarily.

This would be a difficult decision to make either way. Abrams is exactly the type of talent the Blue Jays need to go after to up their offensive power, but the opportunity cost would have to be reasonable.