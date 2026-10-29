Blue Jays Reportedly Interested in a Reunion With Former Slugger

For the Toronto Blue Jays, a look towards the future may mean looking back at the past.

One of the primary offseason objectives for Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins and the front office is expected to be addressing a woeful offense that finished last in home runs, runs scored, and RBIs. Could that mean exploring a possible reunion with former slugger Teoscar Hernández?

According to Los Angeles Dodgers reporter Pat Ragazzo, Toronto has expressed interest in bringing back Hernández ever since they fell short in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes last offseason. Now, there is presumably an even greater need for a power bat who hit between 29 and 35 home runs in every season from 2021 through 2025.

The Blue Jays' interest in Hernández is hardly surprising - nor is it new. The 34-year-old outfield slugger spent six seasons with the club, including an All-Star 2021 campaign that saw him hit 32 home runs and drive in 116 RBI while slashing a line of .296/.346/.524. Even if he's not quite in peak form anymore, he'd provide a notable boost and added protection in the middle of the lineup.

Toronto's potential desire for a reunion with Hernández is understandable, as is the Dodgers' rumored openness to part ways with the Dominican Republic native. The two-time All-Star is entering the final year of a three-year, $66 million contract, albeit one with a $15 million club option for 2028 (and a $6.5 million buyout).

While Los Angeles isn't exactly known for being cost-conscious, Hernández also didn't deliver much value this past season. Contending with hamstring issues kept him to just 125 games; he managed 16 home runs (his lowest total since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign) and 64 RBIs.

For a loaded Dodgers team, that type of production won't cut it - particularly not for a defensively deficient player who largely served as DH. More to the point, Hernández's continued presence serves as something of a blockade for No. 1 prospect Josue De Paula, who turned heads during his 11-game MLB debut this past September and even got some postseason opportunities.

While it's unknown what trade assets the Blue Jays would need to dangle to land Hernández, he presents a similar offensive profile to top free agent names like Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena while not requiring the same type of long-term financial commitment as those veteran sluggers are likely to demand.

Reuniting with Hernández would not come without risk for Toronto. The free agent signing of Anthony Santander has shown the organization, firsthand, how dangerous it can be to add an aging slugger. But any move they make between now and April will require an appetite for at least some risk. Adding a familiar face and clubhouse favorite with proven power potential makes a lot of sense given the club's current needs.