Chad Dallas Got His MLB Debut Call on Lou Gehrig Day. His Father Died From ALS.

That feeling of getting the call that you are about to step on the Major League Baseball mound for the first time is a dream come true for the few who get to experience it. Then there’s Chad Dallas.

His call-up wasn’t just special; he labeled it “a God wink,” and for an incredible reason.

The Toronto Blue Jays alerted Dallas on June 2, Lou Gehrig Day, that he would be making his MLB debut just a few short days later. The timing of it all was impeccable.

Just a little over a year ago, Dallas’s father Tony passed away from ALS, better known to most as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“It was very emotional getting the call on Lou Gehrig’s Day, about a year after my dad passed away from ALS. It was extremely special, like a little ‘God wink’,” Dallas said.

"It was extremely special. Like a little god wink. Just tons of emotions. Overall, just an amazing experience."



Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chad Dallas shares how special it was to learn on Lou Gehrig Day that he'd be making his MLB debut after losing his father to ALS in 2025. pic.twitter.com/e55BvdSWtO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2026

Dallas didn’t disappoint in his debut either, he made the most of the opportunity.

The Dallas Debut

The Blue Jays decided to send an opener out, left-hander Mason Fluharty, before giving the ball over to Dallas in the second inning. He went on to work 3.2 innings while allowing just one run on two hits, walking two and striking out the same number, two.

For a guy with a lot of emotions running through his veins, his inexperience wasn’t a factor. He threw 68 pitches and when he left the mound, Toronto was in the lead. Dallas earned his first win.

His final recorded stats:

1-0 record

2.45 ERA

1.09 WHIP

.167 batting average against

Dallas wasn’t facing just another opponent either. He went up against the leader of the pack of the National League East, the Atlanta Braves. They hold a 42-21 record and even more impressive is the fact that he won on their turf.

Dallas was matched up against the 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner, Chris Sale and ultimately, he outpitched him.

If his performance on the mound wasn’t enough, Dallas added a little flash to his resume as well. With two outs and runners on the corners in the bottom of the third, Dallas faced a comebacker from Dom Smith. Without hesitation, he fielded it behind his back and flipped an underhand toss to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first for the out.

That’s just having fun on the diamond right there.

Orange in the Stands

Dallas grew up in Orange, Texas and pitched for the University of Tennessee. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by Toronto as the 121st pick.

His roots were right there with him in Truist Park on Thursday evening when he trotted out to the mound. Dallas confirmed that he had a ‘ton’ of family there to watch him in his debut.

After spending four years in the farm system for the Blue Jays, this was his time and his family, along with friends, were there to support him.

Earning the Blue Jays Win

Of course, the debut is a beautiful story, but the win was much needed as well for the struggling former World Series team. The Blue Jays came out early and jumped on Sale. Charles McAdoo drove in the game’s first run and Myles Straw added a two-run single to build the lead that Dallas would ultimately protect.

Vladdy finished the evening with three hits and scored twice. Ernie Clement also had three hits on the night, while Nathan Lukes reached base four times. Toronto’s offense came alive with 16 hits on the night and took the win 7-2 to avoid a sweep.

A Little ‘God Wink’

Tony Dallas didn’t get to see his son make his MLB debut. He wasn’t there to cheer on the behind-the-back catch and easy out. Those who were there understood the weight of the situation.

Dallas confirmed that this has been his lifelong dream, “I’ve dreamed of this day since I was three or four.”

He put in the work, endured trials, got drafted, and has now arrived. The thought that it was coincidence never crossed anyone’s mind.

“Like a little God wink,” Dallas said.

We agree. Sometimes people find exactly the right words, and those were it.