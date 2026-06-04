Blue Jays Call Up Reliever and Announce Two Additional Roster Moves

It's been known that the Toronto Blue Jays' biggest weakness this season has been their pitching depth, despite entering the 2026 campaign with the highest ceiling in that department. As the Jays continue to push back to .500, they announced a roster move that will help the bullpen.

Announced by the Blue Jays' official X account, the franchise has called up right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas to Toronto, and he will be active for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

To make room for Dallas's call-up, right-handed pitcher Hayden Juenger was optioned to Triple-A and right-handed pitcher Tanner Andrews was designated for assignment. Juenger pitched in two innings for Toronto and allowed three runs along with two walks, in those innings.

Andrews on the other hand has been pitching well, but the 30-year-old will no longer be with the franchise. Toronto might find a trade to send him to another MLB franchise, besides, he's got a 0.00 ERA in three innings with one strikeout, what could go wrong?

About Chad Dallas

Toronto Blue Jays Chad Dallas throws a pitch at TD Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A former fourth-round draft pick back in the 2021 MLB Draft, Dallas has been growing within the system for a handful of years. Across his Minor League career, the newest Blue Jay holds a 4.56 ERA across 314.0 innings of work with 328 strikeouts.

So far this season with the Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate), Dallas held a 4.50 ERA in 10 games in action, eight of which he started. In those 10 outings, Dallas also collected 38 strikeouts and a 1.36 WHIP, something the Major League roster could hopefully help with.

It was talked about earlier this week on how the Blue Jays' bullpen relievers had been used the most out of a ton of MLB franchises, showcasing that they need some help in that area. With the starting experience, perhaps John Schneider will throw Dallas out on the mound to start a game with the banged-up starting rotation.

Dallas joins the likes of Louis Varland, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers, Mason Fluharty, and Braydon Fisher as options to come out of the bullpen. Depending on his success, Dallas could be a mainstay in the major league pitching depth, so the front office doesn't have to keep tossing players around and hoping one sticks.

Toronto concludes its three-game series against the Braves on Thursday, June 4, at 7:10 PM EST, looking to break a four-game losing streak and to avoid being swept by the best team in Major League Baseball right now.