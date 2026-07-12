Blue Jays Promote CJ Van Eyk Before Series Finale vs Padres

The Toronto Blue Jays have just one more game before the All-Star break as they look to take the rubber match against the San Diego Padres on the road. The series has been an offensive affair, as both pitching staffs have been hit around, most prominently in game two.

As the Blue Jays look to inch one game closer to .500 before the end of the first half, the front office made one move to the bullpen ahead of the finale, recalling right-handed pitcher CJ Van Eyk from Triple-A to the show, potentially to make his MLB debut in the final game of the first half of 2026.

CJ Van Eyk Heads to the Show

Blue Jays pitcher CJ van Eyk (67) poses for a photo during media day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As announced by the franchise, Van Eyk's recall sends relief pitcher Chad Dallas to Triple-A. Dallas had pitched very well for Toronto in the short sample size, holding a 1.93 ERA in 4.2 innings of work. Likely, Dallas will return to the Blue Jays' bullpen at some point in the second half of 2026.

The Blue Jays also announced that Van Eyk will be active Sunday, meaning Toronto fans should expect to see him make his MLB debut at Petco Park, barring any change of plans.

Van Eyk, on the other hand, heads to the majors as a former second-round pick from the 2020 MLB Draft. He's spent all of his 2026 campaign with the Buffalo Bisons in Triple-A, pitching to a 3.79 ERA across 78.1 innings of work.

That workload and ERA show that Van Eyk has what it takes to be a reliable reliever out of manager John Schneider's bullpen. His 6.4 K/9 might not blow people away, but his determination to keep his team in the game is exactly what Toronto needs right now

The Blue Jays' bullpen holds a 3.78 ERA entering the final game of the first half, which is better than that of half of the other franchises entering games on Sunday. Van Eyk's improvement from 2025 across both Double and Triple-A to 2026 in Triple-A is encouraging for a bullpen looking to maintain elite status.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, it's clear that the Blue Jays need more help in the bullpen. The overload that a handful of arms have already faced this season could come back to bite them, so getting Van Eyk eased in now and comfortable could be the help the franchise needs, if not already shopping around at the deadline.