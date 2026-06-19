Former Blue Jays Reliever Has Found a Home with the Chicago Cubs

As part of a 2026 season that required the liberal use of bullpen days and plenty of leaning on relievers, the Toronto Blue Jays have depended heavily on contributions from workhorses like Mason Fluharty, Spencer Miles, Tyler Rogers, and Braydon Fisher.

A few years back, Trent Thornton was used in much the same way.

Thornton, acquired in a 2018 minor league deal for Aledmys Díaz, began his MLB career as a starter before transitioning into a versatile bullpen arm. He spent the first four and a half years of his career as a Blue Jay, occasionally being used in high-leverage situations while often being deployed for multi-inning appearances.

Now, three seasons after he was traded to the Seattle Mariners for Mason McCoy, Thornton is in his first season with the Chicago Cubs, where he happens to be having a career year.

Thornton Has Found Success with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs pitcher Trent Thornton | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Now at 32 years of age and in his eighth MLB season, Thornton has been a huge presence in the Cubs' bullpen. Through 14 appearances, he owns a 2-2 record with a 1.86 ERA and a 1.034 WHIP, both of which represent career-bests.

Chicago signed Thornton in free agency despite knowing that he would not be available to start the year due to a torn Achilles tendon that prematurely ended his 2025 season last July. The Charlotte, NC native made his injury return and Cubs' debut on May 6, pitching the 10th inning and earning the win in what would be a 7-6 extra innings victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Although Chicago gave him a few shorter outings to get re-adjusted at the big league level, Thornton has quickly transformed back into the multi-inning threat that he was in Toronto. As part of his 19.1 innings on the season thus far, he has gone over a single inning of work in seven outings, including five times over his past six appearances.

Oddly enough, Thornton's success to date has come despite career-low strikeout rates. As a Blue Jay, he averaged 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. With the Cubs, however, he is down to a mere 3.7 strikeouts per nine (eight in total), including a paltry strikeout-to-walk ratio of 0.89.

The Blue Jays get to pay a visit to their old friend this weekend as they get set for a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Although after Isaiah Kiner-Falefa went deep for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, Toronto probably isn't looking to do any favors for old teammates in Chicago.