How Blue Jays Offense Depends on Ernie Clement's Success

The Toronto Blue Jays 2026' season has been defined by a lack of consistently available players. Fifteen players are currently on the injured list, and several others have had an injury stint. And yet, the Blue Jays are still hanging around.

A 31-34 record may not have been the one Toronto envisioned when adding as much star-level talent as they did in the offseason. But they're still in the playoff picture in a lackluster American League.

Part of that is due to second baseman Ernie Clement. After setting a record for most hits in a single postseason (30), he's sustained that momentum with a fantastic 2026 season. The offense looks a lot better when he produces.

Blue Jays Offensive Numbers Dip When Ernie Clement Doesn't Produce

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ernie Clement hits a three run home run. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Clement has been one of the few players available for nearly every game. He's played in 64 of 65 possible games. He played a big part in the Blue Jays' 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Clement added two more hits to an A.L. leading 76 total hits on the year.

The big moment happened in the bottom of the third inning when Clement hit a three-run home run off of Kyle Bradish to give Toronto the lead. But the Blue Jays' offense looks lost when he doesn't perform. It's rare, but Clement has recorded a hit in 49 of his 64 games.

When Clement doesn't record a hit, the Blue Jays' offense averages just 2.6 runs per game and is 7-8. It's a pretty sharp drop off without his production. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, John Schneider said about Clement, "He's adjusting to what the league's doing. Everyone knows he's aggressive. With a guy like him, I'm sure pitchers are trying to get out of the zone, but they still make mistakes and he's capitalizing."

Clement Puts the Ball in Play

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement hits a home run. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It's rare to find a player in today's game who can consistently put the ball in play and not strike out. That's exactly what Clement does. Per Baseball Savant, Clement's 8.9 percent strikeout rate falls in the 99th percentile, and his 14.9 percent whiff rate ranks in the 93rd percentile.

He's only struck out 23 times all year and has one game with multiple strikeouts. That's an incredible accomplishment for an everyday player. The 30-year-old is slashing .306/.327/.464 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

The Blue Jays would be in a much worse spot if it weren't for Clement's contributions. He's been a surprise catalyst in a lineup with big names, and he's shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.