How Blue Jays Playoff Odds Shifted Before Huge Series vs Guardians

The home stretch of the regular season is here. The Toronto Blue Jays have 24 games left to clinch a playoff spot. Last weekend, the Blue Jays swept the Seattle Mariners, a significant step toward making the postseason a possibility.

Toronto pulled off a three-game sweep. The offense provided Dylan Cease with plenty of run support in the first game. On Saturday, the Blue Jays rallied from a three-run deficit, and the bullpen shut the door on a 4-3 win. Then, Max Scherzer turned in a vintage performance, striking out 10 over seven innings to secure the sweep.

It was an important weekend for John Schneider's club, but more work has to be done.

Where the Blue Jays Stand in the Wild-Card Race

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers a pitch. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto is 68-70 and sits 1.5 games back in the American League wild-card standings. They trail the Baltimore Orioles (68-69) and the Cleveland Guardians (69-68).

One week ago, FanGraphs gave the Blue Jays an 18 percent chance to make the playoffs. Those odds have risen to 25.5%. That ties them for the second-highest odds among the current A.L. wild-card teams. The postseason is certainly within striking distance.

It's games like Sunday's 7-0 win that can fire up a team. Seeing the 42-year-old Scherzer turn back the clock and deliver an outstanding performance was inspiring. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported that Scherzer loves these moments.

"This is what you play for, this is what's fun," Scherzer said about the postseason push. "When you're in the hunt, you have to win. The pressure is on. You have to go out there and do something about it. I love these moments. We're in a fight and we have to fight all the way until the end."

A Big Week Ahead

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider visits the pitching mound. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays will hit the road for a massive three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians, beginning on Tuesday. A series sweep would put them above .500 for the first time since April 3, when they were 4-3.

It has been a long and steep climb. Toronto finished August with a 17-11 record, their best showing of the season. But it doesn't end here. The Blue Jays will play three opponents in September who are directly competing with them in the wild-card race.

The Blue Jays will play the Guardians (three games), the Orioles (six games), and the Rangers (three games). If they win the majority of those series, Toronto should be in a good position to make the playoffs.