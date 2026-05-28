How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs. Orioles: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Don't look now, but the Toronto Blue Jays are inching closer to .500 on the season. They went 4-2 over a recent six-game homestand, winning two out of three over the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins. What was impressive about the series with the Pirates was that they beat Paul Skenes on Saturday.

Now, looking to keep pace in the American League East, they have trimmed their deficit behind the Tampa Bay Rays to 8.5 games as May comes to a close this weekend. John Schneider and his team will kick off a seven-game road trip on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, before moving on to play the Atlanta Braves.

Here's a rundown of Thursday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: SN1, Sportsnet

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Orioles: Chris Bassit (4-3, 5.51 ERA)

Toronto will send veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin to the mound against the Orioles in the opener. He's coming off a solid outing against Skenes and Pittsburgh at home. He went six innings, allowing just one run on five hits. Corbin is looking to close out the month of May on a good note. This will be his sixth start of the month, where he's gone 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA in 25 innings.

A familiar face will be starting against Toronto. The Orioles will send former Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt to the mound. It hasn't been a great first season in Baltimore for Bassit, who has a 5.51 ERA and in 19.1 innings in May, he's allowed 12 earned runs and 22 hits. He lasted just 4.1 innings in his last start against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three runs on six hits.

Blue Jays Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation), RHP Tommy Nance (right forearm discomfort), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement), RHP Dylan Cease (mild left hamstring strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Yimi Garcia (right elbow surgery rehab), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain, surgery), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture).