How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs Pirates: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays are slowly building some momentum in their 2026 campaign. After a series win over the Detroit Tigers, the Blue Jays entered an important series with their division rival, the New York Yankees. They dropped the first two games, but Toronto managed to split with New York.

Excellent pitching guided the Blue Jays to a 2-1 victory on Wednesday before winning another close game on Thursday by a score of 2-0. Spencer Miles was excellent in relief, and Daulton Varsho and George Springer provided the offense.

The win puts the Blue Jays at a 23-27 record and in third place in the American League East. They'll get set for a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24), who are coming off a series win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Here's a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Pirates vs Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws a pitch. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: SN1

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-5, 5.14 ERA) vs. Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.45 ERA)

The veteran Gausman will be making his 11th start of the season. After posting his worst outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, the 35-year-old bounced back nicely in his previous start. He threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits with zero walks and five strikeouts.

It was the sixth time this year that Gausman has thrown at least six innings. He's consistently been in the zone as of late, having only surrendered three walks in his last five starts. Gausman is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA versus the Pirates in his career. He's only made one start against them with Toronto.

Chandler has struggled to go deep into games. His last outing only lasted three innings as he gave up four earned runs. Unlike Gausman, Chandler has struggled with control, leading the league in walks allowed (31). He also leads Pittsburgh's pitching staff in home runs allowed (7).

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger runs the bases. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort), INF/OF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation), RHP Tommy Nance (right forearm discomfort), RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Yimi Garcia (right elbow surgery rehab), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain, surgery), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)