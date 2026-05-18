How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs Yankees: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a much-needed series win versus the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 victory on Sunday. Kevin Gausman turned in a terrific start, throwing six scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

More importantly, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. snapped his home run drought with a solo shot in the top of the first inning. It was Guerrero's first long ball since April 20. He had been struggling in May, and the offense could desperately use his offensive firepower.

Toronto improved to 21-25 with the win and sits in third place in the American League East. They'll continue their road trip against their division rival, the New York Yankees. The Yankees (28-19) are coming off a series loss to the New York Mets. Here's a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws a pitch. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: SN1

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.93 ERA) vs. Yankees: Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.00 ERA)

Corbin will be making his eighth start with Toronto. He was initially brought in to make some starts while other pitchers get healthy. However, he's earned a spot in the rotation. Corbin has allowed three or fewer runs in six consecutive starts. He ran into a little bit of trouble in his previous outing, allowing three runs on nine hits across 4.1 innings. Corbin has a career record of 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA against New York.

Weathers has been on a roll over his last four outings. Over 24 innings, he's allowed five earned runs with 26 strikeouts. He surrendered one hit with nine strikeouts in his previous start against the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays' offense could struggle to maintain traffic on the base paths against the lefty. Toronto has slashed .223/.312/.347 against left-handed pitching this season.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws a pitch. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort), INF/OF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Tommy Nance (right forearm discomfort), RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Yimi Garcia (right elbow surgery rehab), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain, surgery), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)