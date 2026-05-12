How to Watch Blue Jays Middle Game vs Rays: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

You can't win a division or clinch a playoff berth in May; however, you can certainly bury yourself in the standings and make it difficult to rebound later in the season to get back into playoff contention. The Toronto Blue Jays face that scenario in the second week in May.

On Monday, the Blue Jays opened a three-game series at home against the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays entered the series 8.5 games back and had a chance to cut into the deficit. The Rays scored five runs in the first two innings and never looked back in an 8-5 win. That loss moved Toronto another game closer to the basement in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox.

Now, Toronto has two more games with Tampa Bay at home before hitting the road again. Here is a breakdown of Tuesday night's game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Rays vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: SN1

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Patrick Corbin | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Rays: RHP Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.60 ERA) vs. Blue Jays: LHP Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.60 ERA)

If there was a time that manager John Schneider needed left-hander Patrick Corbin to step up, it's Tuesday night against the Rays. The 36-year-old is making his seventh start of the season and is looking to continue a month of May where he has allowed two runs in each of his outings against the Minnesota Twins and Rays. He went 5.1 innings on May 6 in Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on five hits.

As for the Rays, they will be sending McClanahan out for the second time in a week against Corbin and the Blue Jays. He outdueled Corbin, going 5.2 innings and allowing just two hits and striking out four in a 3-0 Tampa Bay victory that completed a sweep of the Blue Jays in Florida.

Blue Jays Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort), INF/OF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Max Scherzer (right

forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Yimi Garcia (right elbow surgery rehab), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain, surgery), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery).