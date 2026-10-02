How the Toronto Blue Jays Can Return to Playoffs in 2027

There were so many who had high hopes for the 2026 Toronto Blue Jays, who came inches from a World Series ring last postseason. But they ended up from it as the team is sitting on their couches right now watching the playoffs.

That said, there was one major hole in the roster and it wasn't due to the fact that injuries piled up at an astronomical rate. Instead, it was an offense that was incapable of scoring runs, as it produced the fewest in all of baseball, which was lowlighted all year long.

Now, the Jays will have to address this in the offseason, and with $100 million off the books with free agents departing, general manager Ross Atkins has money to spend to go get a bat or two in the lineup, especially with Ernie Clement's second-half demise, which didn't pair well with a career-worst season by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

An emotional George Springer exits to a standing ovation from @BlueJays fans 🫶 pic.twitter.com/qxXhuoFhCD — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

On top of everything else, there is a high likelihood that George Springer is going to be leaving the game entirely and hanging up his cleats. But even if he doesn't and chooses to return, there is still a large reason to go out and pursue a bat.

The thing is that most of the starting rotation will return on Opening Day healthy, including Cody Ponce, but clearly having reinforcements on the tail end of the rotation would do them a whole lot of good.

Who To Look for This Free Agency

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) points after he hit a home run against the Marlins. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest name on everyone's radar in the coming months is Seiya Suzuki who can suit up in the outfield or as the team's designated hitter without disappointing in either. Suzuki has hit at least 20 home runs over his last four seasons, to complement a minimum of 73 RBI.

Unfortunately for Toronto, they didn't have a single player on the roster named Kazuma Okamoto to log at least 60 runners driven home. They need some clutch hitting, and Suzuki has provided that for the Chicago Cubs.

On the starting rotation front, the Jays could easily look in-house. Well, sort of as Kevin Gausman is now a free agent, and if he is willing to return on a one-year deal for a reasonable amount, it would make sense to have him at the tail end of the rotation.

This wasn't the season that the entire country was hoping for, not just the team itself. They need to build on the positives that they did have and address the issues that kept them out of the playoffs, which starts with a bat (or two), while also adding reinforcements to the pitching staff.