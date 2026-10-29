If Blue Jays Add One More to the Bullpen It Should Be This Available Reliever

If we have learned one thing about the president of baseball operations for the Toronto Blue Jays, Ross Atkins, it is that he is willing to be aggressive and spend money in the offseason to make his roster better.

That was highlighted last winter when he added Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, Tyler Rogers, and Spencer Miles in one Winter. As the boss, he did his job, and he will continue to do so; while it might not seem like the bullpen will be his top priority, it will definitely be on his radar.

Ultimately, the offense will be Atkins' biggest urgency, followed by depth to the starting rotation. However, the Jays' relief staff would benefit from an experienced and proven high-leverage arm to complement an already dominant pen.

As it stands, they are solidified in their closer spot with Louis Varland complemented by the perfect setup man (Rogers), and while there are discussions as to whether or not Spencer Miles will move into the starting rotation, it won't hurt to add some reinforcements to the staff, and the front office should be looking at lefty Adrian Morejon.

Morejon has been the Robin to Mason Miller's Batman with the San Diego Padres over the last couple of seasons, but will be looking for a new home, and Toronto sure would be a nice fit.

What There Is To Like About Morejon

Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers a pitch against the Yankees. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there has been anything to learn from the 2026 postseason, it is that an elite bullpen will get a team far as the Milwaukee Brewers have run the table with multiple arms that seemingly refuse to let runs be scored, and that is the kind of staff that the Blue Jays are on the cusp of having.

Morejon has been an absolute workhorse for the Padres pitching in a minimum of 70 games in both 2025 and 2026, where he posted an ERA no worse than 2.83 while accumulating a combined 24 wins.

This year, he posted career highs in appearances (76), holds (28), and strikeouts (107), and limited the long ball damage as he only allowed four home runs despite pitching in more than 86 innings. The Jays have a strong lefty of their own in Mason Fluharty, but lightening his load would do wonders for his longevity.

Anyway, man.



Here’s an Adrian Morejon 80-grade sinker v. Kyle Tucker from April 14th



98.5 mph

14.9” iVB

13.6” horizontal break

2460 rpms

6.0 vRel pic.twitter.com/vIXahuDEWc — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) January 16, 2026

It seems likely that in the low-leverage situations, rookies like Brendan Cellucci and Ricky Tiedemann will have a real chance at the big leagues, as they did well when called upon in 2026, which further enhances the reason to bring in a proven pitcher.

Toronto has a few holes that have to be patched in the coming months to redeem themselves from the disaster that was this season, and getting Morejon in a blue and white jersey would do a lot to help their case down the stretch next time around.