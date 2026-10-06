Why Blue Jays Kazuma Okamoto Was Selected to All-Rookie Team

If there is one position player on the Toronto Blue Jays roster that deserves the spotlight, it is Kazuma Okamoto, who just capped off a truly incredible rookie campaign. Okamoto was brought to the Jays because of the power in his bat, but nobody expected him to pop off quite as much as he did.

By the time his first year in the majors (and on this continent) came to a close, he had smashed 33 home runs, driven in 92 runs, and walked 59 times to complement 26 doubles as he was the lone highlight reel of Toronto's offense.

General manager Ross Atkins signed Okamoto to a four-year deal because of how well he could barrel the ball. While expectations were high, he slugged right through them, which is why he is now a finalist for the All-MLB Team.

But those honors won't be announced until November. Meanwhile, Baseball America (subscription required) has already launched a slew of its accolades, one of which is the 2026 MLB All-Rookie Team, where Kazuma Okamoto is listed as the third baseman.

おめでとう、和真！



The Big Oak is on Baseball America’s 2026 MLB All-Rookie Team 😁 pic.twitter.com/BX5WTO5960 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 6, 2026

C Carter Jensen (Royals)

1B Sal Stewart (Reds)

2B JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals)

3B Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays)

SS Kevin McGonigle (Tigers)

OF Carson Benge (Mets)

OF Chase DeLauter (Guardians)

OF Tristan Peters (White Sox)

This was a phenomenal rookie class in 2026, and Baseball America's own Matt Eddy gave his two cents on the year that Okamoto just had:

"There is nothing subtle about Okamoto’s game, either here or in Japan, where he hit as many as 41 homers in a season and reached 30 five other times. He looks to find a pitch he can drive and will accept whiffs and strikeouts (183 this year) to that end."

Again, there was a lot of anticipation going into this season as to how Okamoto would do in MLB, but he put all of the nerves to rest as the lone offensive threat that Toronto had this year.

Okamoto's Production Compared to His Teammates

Blue Jays infielder Kazuma Okamoto (7) acknowledges the bullpen while running the bases after hitting a home run. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is one thing that is for certain this offseason: the Jays need to find another bat that can help them score runs.

Across the majors, the Blue Jays ranked last in runs scored, home runs, and RBI as nobody came within spitting distance of Okamoto's production, which is lowlighted by George Springer being the only other player to hit at least 15 home runs.

There were only four players on the roster to even hit double digits on the year, none of whom were Vladimir Guerrero Jr., by the way, and when looking at RBI, Andres Gimenez was the next closest to the rookie with 59.

The offensive drop-off from Toronto was nearly unfathomable, and it is a shame that such a good first-year campaign by Okamoto was tainted by this fact. If Atkins doesn't want to waste him, then they'd better be aggressive this offseason.