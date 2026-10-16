Why This Could Be Most Important Offseason Yet for Blue Jays Front Office

After boasting the best offense in 2025, the Toronto Blue Jays made it to the World Series for the first time in more than three decades, and it ultimately came down to one out shy of the ring as their postseason ended in heartbreak.

So, after president of baseball operations, Ross Atkins bolstered the roster in the offseason with key acquisitions like Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers, and Kazuma Okamoto, it seemed like their path to redemption was clear-cut. But the opposite was the case.

Now, one can easily argue that injuries dismantled this team before they even had a chance to get going, but the real final nail in their coffin was failing to score runs, and the Jays went from first to last in the AL East just like that.

Taking all of that into consideration, these coming months are even more important than last winter, because with a roster this talented and this expensive, there is no excuse for consecutive losing seasons, especially after how close they came in 2025.

What Has To Happen With the Blue Jays in the Coming Months

Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts in the dugout after striking out. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, there is no excuse for the offense not to take precedence, as they scored the fewest runs in baseball in 2026, while also finishing 30th in both runs driven in and home runs. The position players are in desperate need of an upgrade.

One has to hope that the corrective laser eye surgery that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got when his season ended will do nothing but help his ability to read the ball at the plate. And if it doesn't, it really can't make things worse.

The team obviously won't be straying away from their half-a-billion-dollar man, but counting on him to steer the offense back on track on his own isn't realistic, and the Jays have to get at least one proven bat, if not two.

Ultimately, the front office will very likely have to replace George Springer, because even if he doesn't announce his retirement and then chooses to come back to Toronto, he cannot be the everyday designated hitter.

It would also be wise for Atkins to look at an upgrade at second base, as that is really the only position that is open for that, as Ernie Clement had a second-half demise that is impossible to fathom. With slugging machine Brandon Lowe about to be a free agent, that seems to be a clear path for the organization.

One thing is for sure: the front office cannot be passive. They were already embarrassed in 2026, and back-to-back seasons with the same fate are unacceptable.