One Decision Could Define the Blue Jays' Next 3 Seasons

The bottom Iine is this: The Toronto Blue Jays offseason decisions could determine whether the franchise finds itself back in contention or spends another three years searching for answers.

Without question, the Blue Jays have already committed significant money to building a championship-caliber roster. The problem is that it isn’t performing.

The team now must decide if those investments are going to pay off.

Toronto reached the pinnacle of baseball in 2025 when they took the field in the World Series. In 2026, they stumbled across the finish line with a 79-83 record and finished last in the American League East.

The massive decline exposed several weaknesses, but one clearly stood out above the rest. The inability to produce enough runs.

Astonishingly, the Blue Jays finished last in Major League Baseball with 648 runs scored and 152 home runs.

The work ahead for general manager Ross Atkins seems pretty straightforward, but a question still remains.

Does Toronto make another substantial investment in an established offensive weapon, or do they trust that the existing roster will rebound?

The answer to that very question could easily shape this franchise through 2029.

Blue Jays Cannot Afford Another Offensive Collapse

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto already has enormous financial commitments in the lineup: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dylan Cease to start with. They were supposed to establish a foundation that the team could build on and become competitive for years.

The Blue Jays also signed Kazuma Okamoto to a four year, $60 million contract before the 2026 season started. That investment paid off with Okamoto hitting 33 home runs this year.

One productive power hitter doesn’t do the job, though. It is simply not enough.

We all know how Guerrero performed and then the comments that followed. While he was still reminiscing about what he had done, fans were looking forward to him competing again. He finished the season with a very disappointing nine home runs and a .688 OPS.

Anthony Santander missed the entire season while he was recovering from shoulder surgery and Addison Barger’s year was cut short due to an elbow injury.

Add all that up and it spells disappointment. It also clearly leaves room for Toronto to improve in 2027.

What it does not do though, it guarantee anything.

Atkins acknowledged the problem during his postseason press conference.

"Offensively, we never gained any momentum. We never put the ball in the seats," Atkins said, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Simply put: this team cannot afford to enter 2027 hoping that the injured players will return to form and that the established stars who are supposed to produce will.

One Major Addition Could Change Toronto’s Direction

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Money isn’t the issue. But then, looking at who is still playing in the World Series bracket, money shouldn’t be the issue.

The Blue Jays have the resources to go get another significant offensive piece if that is the direction they choose.

Potential free-agent targets could include Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe. Then there are international stars like Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato who could be another legitimate option if he becomes available.

Each option would require a different investment, but the overall gain would be the same. Toronto needs dependable offensive players who can reduce the pressure on Guerrero and provide power in the middle of the lineup.

The decision is likely a lot more challenging than it appears from the outside looking in.

First, the team must decide if they are willing to commit significant money or prospects in a trade. Then they would have to weigh out the risks. The one thing they can’t do though is just stand still.

The offense has to pull its weight. Right now, it is not.

A more balanced lineup in 2027 could help establish a foundation to carry this team into 2028 and 2029. Failing to address that very problem could also leave this organization searching for the same answer at the end of another season and further removed from their World Series appearance.

There are no guarantees in baseball. One major acquisition might not solve any problems, but it might help. If Guerrero were to rebound, injured players returned, and you added a weapon, things could change.

Will the Blue Jays finish what they started, or is this the beginning of them dwindling away?

This offseason will be the answer.