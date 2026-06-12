Jay Harry’s Breakout Season Reaches Critical Point for Blue Jays Leadership

As with every organization, the Toronto Blue Jays are sometimes forced to make decisions. In this case, that’s a good thing.

On Friday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, their Double-A affiliate, announced that second baseman Jay Harry was heading to Triple-A Buffalo. The transaction also appeared on Harry’s MiLB.com player page.

It will be the first time that Harry has played for the Blue Jays’ top affiliate. It’s not necessarily what was expected when the season started. But after slashing .325/.354/.580 with eight home runs and 38 RBI in 48 games, there wasn’t much left for the former Minnesota Twins prospect to prove with the Fisher Cats.

But he has plenty to prove at Buffalo, not the least of which is whether his incredible start to the season is a true breakout or not.

Jay Harry’s Big Move

TO THE HERD!! Jay Harry moves up to Triple-A @BuffaloBisons!

Congratulations, Jay ✌️ pic.twitter.com/v48ZmBD2H2 — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) June 12, 2026

Harry was the Twins’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Penn State. He landed with the Blue Jays at the 2024 MLB trade deadline as the return for Toronto pitcher Trevor Richards. But after a strong start in 2023, during which he slashed .339/.434/.468 in 30 games in rookie ball and Class A, his bat went dormant.

While he hit a career-best 12 home runs and drove in 53 runs with two High-A affiliates in 2024, including Vancouver, he only slashed .213/.295/.367 in 109 games. He struck out 97 times and drew just 36 walks. His numbers changed little with the move to the Blue Jays.

Last season it got worse. With Vancouver and New Hampshire, he slashed .199/.284/.288 with five home runs and 31 RBI. He struck out a little less — 75 times — and walked 36 times in 100 games. He had no listed injuries last season. He just struggled for the second straight year.

That’s what makes this turnaround rewarding for Harry and a bit surprising for outsiders. Along with the strong slash and power, he already has a career-high with four tripes. His strikeout rate is still too high — he’s fanned 42 time against seven walks — but he’s productive everywhere else.

Harris not among Toronto’s Top 30 prospects. Triple-A pitching tends to expose young players that haven’t experienced it. But the 23-year-old is excelling at a position of need organizationally speaking. Toronto has Top 30 prospect Cutter Coffey at second base, but he can also play third.

Ernie Clement has two more years of arbitration ahead of him. Shortstop Andrés Giménez is under contract through 2029, and Toronto may want to unload his deal, which kicks up to $23 million per year in 2027.

Harry may not be ready by then. But the fact that he’s played his way into position to prove it after two years of struggles bodes well for his future.