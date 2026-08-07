Blue Jays Call Up Brett Bateman for First MLB Opportunity

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Brett Bateman’s contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, giving the 24-year-old center fielder his first opportunity in the Major Leagues.

Toronto made the move after placing Luis Urías on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain and designating Rudy Martin Jr. for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Bateman arrived in the organization earlier this week as part of the return for Kevin Gausman, along with infielder Ty Southisene. Bateman entered Friday hitting .311/.429/.416 in Triple-A with 20 stolen bases. Those numbers tell a clear story of a speedy, contact-oriented center fielder.

His strong walk, chase, and whiff rates in Triple-A also reflect an advanced approach at the plate, while MLB Pipeline gives him 70-grade speed. Power is unlikely to define his game, but it does not need to if he can consistently play his role.

Bateman Has a Clear Opportunity

Myles Straw hits a double to left field against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto traded Daulton Varsho to Houston at the deadline, opening playing time in center field. Myles Straw remains the most established option there, but the Blue Jays have little reason to prevent Bateman from receiving regular looks over the final two months.

With his 40-man roster spot now secured, Toronto can use the remainder of the season to determine how much of his profile translates to the big leagues.

One part of Bateman’s game that should translate naturally is his ability to make contact. Toronto ranks third in the Majors with a 19.5% strikeout rate but only 19th with a .241 team batting average.

Bateman therefore would not necessarily change the offense’s identity, but his strike-zone discipline could be a good addition.

Speed is another area where Bateman can help. Toronto ranks 26th in the Majors in stolen bases, giving Bateman a chance to contribute both as a starter and as a situational pinch-runner. His speed could add another element to the offense by putting pressure on defenses once he reaches base.

However, Bateman is not a perfect replacement for Varsho. Varsho’s power and elite center-field defense gave Toronto significant value for years.

Bateman profiles as a strong defender himself, but comparing him directly to Varsho would set an unfair standard. His limited extra-base impact could also eventually push him toward a fourth-outfielder role rather than an everyday job.

For now, the bigger question is whether his first Major League opportunity can show Toronto that he belongs in the teams plans beyond 2026.