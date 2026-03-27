Blue Jays George Springer, Ernie Clement Mic'd Up at NHL Game, Awed by Young Star

When Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer and Ernie Clement attended the Toronto Maple Leafs recent matchup, they knew they were bound to turn heads—Toronto team supporting Toronto team. Given how well the Blue Jays performed at the highly touted World Series in 2025, perhaps the duo can spread some good luck toward their fellow Canadian team.

Of course, Springer and Clement opted to have some fun on their outing and watched the game mic-'d up. While watching the matchup, the pair took photos with fans and highlighted one surprising player who grabbed their attention.

Easton Cowan Grabs Clement’s Attention, and It’s Clear Why

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Between the laughs and fan greetings, Clement pointed out one of the Maple Leafs' rising stars—one that could be on a similar path to success, but in the NHL.

"Easton Cowan, that's my guy..." said Clement. "He's a grinder..." Well, Blue Jays fans can say the same about Clement. Sure, they play vastly different sports, but when looking at the development of the two players, things align quite seamlessly.

What would you do if you were at a @MapleLeafs game and George Springer and Ernie Clement sat next to you!? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xc5R1BhAIR — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2026

As Clement humorously noted to Springer, Cowan was born in 2005, making him just 20 years old. He was the 28th pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft, but despite his striking talent, he hasn't gained a significant amount of traction when compared to a few other young guns in the league right now.

Clement can relate to this—he didn't garner much attention early on in his career, but now he's one of the faces of the Blue Jays. The major change was his performance in the postseason last year, in which he slashed .411/.416/.562 with a .978 OPS and one homer through 18 games.

Interestingly enough, Clement is a versatile utility player, and that's how Cowan is as a skater. He's primarily a right winger, but he's been quite successful around the ice, making him a valuable asset to have on board. He doesn't come with much experience yet, but his talent is apparent.

Neither of these players often finds themselves showcased in highlight reels, but the term "grinder," as used by Clement, can be confidently used to describe both players. The quick reflexes, the control in high-pressure situations and their impeccable IQ in their respective sports are noteworthy.

Outside of his encouraging comments toward Cowan, Clement and Springer talked it up with surrounding fans as they shared one last hoorah before their Opening Day matchup.